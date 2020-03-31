A man was arrested after a high-speed highway chase in Washington. Police say his pit bull was in the driver’s seat.

caption The scene of the crash in Snohomish County, Washington. source Washington State Patrol

Washington State Patrol told CNN that its officers arrested a man in Snohomish County after he led police on a high-speed chase with his pit bull in the driver’s seat.

A spokesperson said the pit bull was in the driver’s seat while the man, whose name has not been made public, steered the vehicle.

When he was finally stopped by police, he told them he was “trying to teach his dog how to drive.”

Washington State Patrol officers arrested a man on Sunday following a high-speed crash, and troopers say his pit bull was in the driver’s seat.

State patrol spokeswoman Heather Axtman told CNN that multiple people called 911 after noticing the man driving recklessly.

Police reported him hitting two different cars before leading state troopers on a high-speed chase at 109 miles per hour, Axtman said.

As troopers tried to corner the suspect’s car, they noticed it wasn’t a man sitting in the driver’s seat – it was a pit bull, whose owner was next to him controlling the steering wheel.

The car soon turned off of an interstate on to Centennial Trail, a Snohomish County trial used by pedestrians and bicyclists.

Eventually, the car was stopped on the trail with spike strips. Axtman told Insider that no one got injured in the incident.

“The fact that there wasn’t anybody on the trail is nothing shy of miraculous,” Axtman told CNN. “We are very thankful.”

Axtman told CNN that when the man, from Lakewood, Washington, was arrested, he told troopers he was “trying to teach his dog how to drive.”

“I wish I could make this up,” Axtman told CNN. “I’ve been a trooper for almost 12 years and wow, I’ve never heard this excuse. I’ve been in a lot of high-speed chases, I’ve stopped a lot of cars, and never have I gotten an excuse that they were teaching their dog how to drive.”

The dog has been taken to an animal shelter, and his owner was charged with reckless endangerment, hit and run, driving under the influence and felony eluding.