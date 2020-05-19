A 20-year-old Virginia man accused of stealing alcohol from a convenience store while wearing a watermelon on his head has been arrested

caption Justin M. Rogers was arrested on theft charges source Louisa Police Department handout

Police in Louisa, VA, arrested a man they say stole liquor from a convenience store wearing a watermelon with eye holes over his head.

The man, Justin M. Rogers, was 20 at the time of the alleged theft.

Louisa Police removed a post about the incident from their Facebook page because of all the attention it was garnering.

They are investigating the second person seen with a melon-head, but believe they know who the person is.

The man, who was arrested earlier this week, donned a watermelon with eye holes when entering a Sheetz store on May 6, police said.

The police department initially released an image from a surveillance video showing two people wearing the giant fruits on their head on Facebook, but removed the post after Rogers’ arrest, Chief Tom Leary told Insider.

Thousands of people were commenting and sharing the post after the case had been mostly resolved, he said.

“We arrested one individual and the second individual, we pretty much know who they are,” Leary told Insider. “In the eight months I’ve been here, it’s been the matter that has attracted the greatest amount of attention.”

Leary said that Rogers stole alcohol from the store. He’s been charged with wearing a mask in public while committing larceny, underage possession of alcohol, and petit larceny of alcohol.

The second person seen wearing a melon mask is still under investigation, he said.