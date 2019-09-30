Police battle protesters as they set streets ablaze in central Hong Kong

A mob of protesters smashed the windows at an entrance to the Wan Chai station, throwing at least two petrol bombs inside, and other objects. Unable to force open the shuttered gate, they eventually set the whole entrance on fire, creating a thick plume of black smoke.

Soon, fire broke out in many other places, from Admiralty to Causeway Bay. Some protesters tried to torch another MTR entrance in Causeway Bay and burned garbage in the middle of the road near the Methodist Church in Wan Chai.

A block away, a huge bonfire was lit on the junction of Fleming Road and Lockhart Road, with riot police watching from the other side. The protesters tried to throw petrol bombs at them but most landed instead in the middle of the road. A shuttered shop around the corner briefly caught on fire.

Police also stepped up their use of force. Tear gas was fired at far more frequent intervals than the day before, which marked the fifth anniversary of the largely peaceful Occupy protests in 2014. They also pepper-sprayed many protesters at close range, including lawmaker Eddie Chu Hoi-dick, who was not wearing a mask.

The Special Tactical Squad, also known as Raptors, chased protesters up and down the streets, wrestling them to the ground to make arrests. Just outside Pacific Place on Harcourt Road, police took away at least 37 suspects, and they also rounded up a few dozen on Queensway. The operation continued well into the night.

Police confirmed the firing of a live round in a statement issued early on Monday morning that “strongly condemned” protesters for their violent acts.