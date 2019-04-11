A woman crashed her car after seeing a spider and panicking

caption It’s unclear if the spider was found at the scene. source Town of Cairo New York Police Department/Facebook

A woman in Cairo, New York, got into a car accident on Wednesday.

On Facebook, authorities shared that they believe the crash was caused, in part, when she noticed a spider trapped in the vehicle.

The woman injured her leg and totaled her vehicle.

In the Facebook post, authorities cautioned those who fear spiders to be careful on the road. “PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place,” they said. “Lives depend on it.”

It’s highly relatable: In the comments of the post, many have written that they share this fear.

In the Facebook post, authorities cautioned those who fear spiders to be mindful on the road.

“We know that it is easier for some drivers than others but PLEASE, try to teach new drivers and yourselves to overcome the fear and pull over to a safe place,” the post said. “Lives depend on it.”

Many left Facebook comments on the police department’s post, saying they relate to the driver’s fear.

“I totally understand her panic,” one person commented.

“Glad she is ok. That could be me, I’ve had to pull over suddenly and do a search. The fear is real,” another Facebook user wrote.

“Wow,” a third person said. “I don’t drive but that would so be me. I’m terrified of spiders.”

One commenter joked about the whereabouts of the spider: “For safety measures should probably burn the car, too. Just to make sure it’s really dead.”

caption Emergency crews at the scene. source Town of Cairo New York Police Department/Facebook

Cairo Fire, Cairo Ambulance, Greene County Medics, and Greene County Sheriffs all responded to the scene on Wednesday. Spiders, authorities said, are a “contributing factor that is not covered too often” when talking about motor vehicle accidents.