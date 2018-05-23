Dramatic police body-cam footage shows part of a shootout that unfolded at a Trump resort in Florida

caption Police body-cam footage shows Miami-Dade police responding to reports of an active shooter at a Trump resort in Florida. source Screenshot via Miami-Dade Police/YouTube

Body cam footage released by the Miami-Dade Police Department shows the dramatic moments before authorities confronted an active shooter at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami, Florida.

The video shows a police officer firing his weapon outside the hotel and golf course last week.

Suspected gunman Jonathan Oddi entered the hotel in the early hours of Friday morning screaming anti-Trump rhetoric. He was eventually arrested, and is facing multiple felony charges.

Body-cam footage released by the Miami-Dade Police Department shows the dramatic moments before authorities confronted an active shooter at the Trump National Doral Golf Club near Miami, Florida.

The video shows a police officer firing his weapon outside the hotel and golf course and firing his weapon as gunshots went off from within.

Footage shows an officer entering an empty lobby, as several other heavily armed officers follow behind. They make their way up the stairs, where gunman Jonathan Oddi was eventually apprehended. Oddi received gunshot wounds to the leg, according to the Miami Herald. One officer received an unspecified injury.

Watch part of the scene unfold below:

Oddi made his first court appearance on Monday and is being held without bond, The Herald said. He has been charged with multiple felonies.

The shootout happened on Friday after police responded to reports of an “active shooter” at the hotel at around 1:30 a.m. Police said Oddi, 42, scaled the hotel’s fence and stole an American flag, which he draped across the reception desk.

The Herald, citing authorities, said Oddi was spewing “anti-Trump rhetoric,” and also spoke against former President Barack Obama. Oddi allegedly exchanged gunfire with police before he was taken into custody.

According to the Herald, Oddi lived in a complex nearby and lists himself on social media as a businessman and real estate investor. He was born in South Africa and is of Italian descent.

Doral city mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez said officials do not believe the incident was related to terrorism.

Trump was not at the club at the time of the incident.