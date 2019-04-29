Police say an 8-year-old boy is a ‘hero’ for pulling his sister out of a moving car during a potential kidnapping

caption The incident happened in the parking lot of the Atrium Medical Center. source Google Maps

On Thursday, Nita Coburn drove a woman to the emergency room. Her two grandchildren were in the backseat.

About 10 seconds after she got out of the car to help the woman into the emergency room, a man got into the car and attempted to drive away with her grandchildren.

As the man drove, the 8-year-old boy opened a car door to escape. He pulled his 10-year-old sister out of the car with him.

Coburn ran after the car on the driver’s side and didn’t see her grandchildren tumble out to safety on the passenger’s side.

The man was stopped nearby and has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, felonious assault, and grand theft.

An 8-year-old boy from Ohio is being hailed as a “hero” for extracting himself and his 10-year-old sister from a moving vehicle during an attempted kidnapping.

The incident took place on Thursday, the Middletown Division of Police said in a statement on Facebook. That day, Nita Coburn, 69, had driven a woman to the emergency room. Her two grandchildren were in the backseat.

When Coburn arrived at Atrium Medical Center, in Middletown, Ohio, she pulled up close to the entrance.

About 10 seconds after she got out of the car to help the woman into the emergency room, a man got into the car and attempted to drive away with her grandchildren, police said.

As the suspect, who police have identified as Dalvir Singh, drove, the 8-year-old boy opened the passenger side door in order to jump out. His 10-year-old sister began to follow him, but Singh grabbed her clothing to keep her in the car, according to the police statement. The boy then pulled his sister from Singh’s grip and the two jumped out of the moving car, tumbling to safety.

Meanwhile, Coburn had realized that someone had taken the car and was driving away with her grandchildren, police said. She began to run after the vehicle on the driver’s side. According to the police statement, the “vehicle drug her until it accelerated at a high rate of speed and she was forced to let go.”

Coburn did not know that her grandchildren were safe because they had escaped on the opposite side of the car.

In the statement, Chief Muterspaw said the 8-year-old boy’s actions will be formally recognized at a later date.

“This little guy is a hero. No question,” he said. “He pulled his sister out of the car with no concern for his own safety. That is incredible at his age “

The responding officers were also recognized for their work.

Singh was found near the hospital with the vehicle. He was arrested and charged with two counts of kidnapping, felonious assault, and grand theft.