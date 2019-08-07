A woman used ‘vampire blood’ to stage an attack, police say

caption Police were called to the scene. source tome213/Shutterstock

A New Hampshire woman reported an assault to the police.

Now police believe she faked it.

Christie Benoit, 20, told police that her neighbor had ransacked her home and also injured her, causing her to bleed.

But upon further investigation, police found that the red substance on her body was “not consistent with blood.” They also found a tube of costume “Vampire Blood” in her home.

Benoit was arrested on charges of falsifying physical evidence and giving a false report to law enforcement.

On Monday, police in New Hampshire responded to reports of an assault – but it turns out that things weren’t quite what they appeared to be, according to a Facebook post from the Manchester, New Hampshire, police.

Christie Benoit, 20, told police that her neighbor had broken down her door, damaged her property, and attacked her.

Her Manchester apartment appeared to have been tampered with; police said that when they entered, couch cushions were on the ground, a glass plate had been shattered, and a coffee table was pushed aside.

Benoit also told police she had been attacked. Police said there appeared to be bloodstains throughout the apartment and on her clothing.

“Benoit had red stains on her shirt, black eyes, and scratches on her arm and leg,” the post said. “She told officers the assault had caused the black eyes and also her nose to bleed.”

But when police took a closer look at the red fluid, they found it was “not consistent with blood.” Then, they found a tube of commercial “Vampire Blood,” a novelty makeup product typically used for theatrical productions or on Halloween. Police also determined that what Benoit claimed was bruising around her eyes was created with the “blood.”

Benoit was arrested on charges of falsifying physical evidence and giving a false report to law enforcement. She is due in Hillsborough Superior Court on August 22.