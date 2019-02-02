Police reportedly evacuate Brisbane airport after man brandishes knife and threatens a bomb

source Reuters

Police took a man into custody after he walked into Brisbane International Airport “carrying a metal box with exposed wiring and claimed to be carrying a bomb.”

There were no reported injuries to the public or police.

Australian Federal Police and Queensland police swarmed the terminal, declaring an emergency and suspending train services. Passengers are reportedly locked inside aircraft still on the tarmac.

“It is understood the Special Emergency Response Team and the bomb squad were called to the incident, and non-lethal rounds were fired. Queensland police confirmed a man had been taken into custody,” the newspaper said. There were no reported injuries to the public or police.

