Police think they have found the body of the missing 22-year-old British backpacker in New Zealand

caption A composite image shows a family photograph of Grace Millane, and a still from security footage showing her in Auckland, New Zealand, on the night she disappeared. source Lucie Blackman Trust/Millane Family/Auckland Police

British backpacker Grace Millane, 22, went missing in Auckland, New Zealand, on December 1.

Police in Auckland say they believe they have found her body on the outskirts of the city.

The update comes hours after police charged a man with Millane’s murder.

Millane had been travelling after finishing her studies at university.

Police say they believe they have found the body of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane in the outskirts of Auckland, New Zealand.

The update comes hours after New Zealand police said the 22-year-old Millane was dead and charged a 26-year-old man with her murder. His name has been withheld, and he is due in court on Monday.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said the body had been found around 10 metres off Scenic Drive, a road that runs through the western outskirts of Auckland. In a statement, Beard said that the body had not been formally identified but was believed to be Millane’s.

“Obviously, this brings the search for Grace to an end,” he said in a statement. “It is an unbearable time for the Millane family and our hearts go out to them.”

He added that Millane’s family had been informed. “Any father, any parent in this situation would struggle.”

caption Police are appealing to anyone who might have seen a red Toyota Corolla, which had been hired in Auckland. source New Zealand Police

Millane was from the British town of Wickford in south-eastern England. She had been travelling around the world after finishing her studies at the University of Lincoln.

She had not been seen since December, when she was last seen alive at a hotel with a man. It isn’t clear if the same man is being held by police.

In a statement released by her family earlier this week, Millane was described as “a fun loving, outgoing and family-orientated person.”

According to the BBC, Millane had been in New Zealand for around two weeks after finishing up a six-week group trip to South America.

In his statement, DI Beard appealed to anyone who might have seen a red Toyota Corolla hatchback car, which had been hired in Auckland.