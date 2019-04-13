Police fire shots after Ukraine ambassador’s car was deliberately rammed in London

caption The smashed window of a car at the scene. source Sky News

British police fired shots after a vehicle rammed the parked car of Ukraine’s ambassador in London on Saturday.

The suspect also drove at police officers, the Metropolitan Police said.

A man in his 40s was arrested. No one was injured in the incident and it is not being treated as terror-related.

The ambassador’s official vehicle was deliberately rammed in the morning as it sat parked in front of the embassy in Holland Park, an embassy statement said.

“The police were called immediately, and the suspect’s vehicle was blocked up. Nevertheless, despite the police actions, the attacker hit the ambassador’s car again. In response, the police were forced to open fire on the perpetrator’s vehicle,” it said.

The suspect also drove at police, and firearms and Taser were discharged, the Metropolitan Police added. A man in his 40s was arrested. No one was injured in the incident and it is not being treated as terror-related.

Sky News had footage from the scene:

Met police say shots have been fired by officers in the Holland Park area of West London. The embassy of Ukraine to the UK says the "vehicle of the ambassador was deliberately rammed." Follow the breaking story here: https://t.co/kW57MVi4kF pic.twitter.com/6Qak8o9oJq — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 13, 2019

Chief Superintendent Andy Walker, from the Met’s specialist firearms command, said: “As is standard procedure, an investigation is now ongoing into the discharge of a police firearm during this incident.

“While this takes place, I would like to pay tribute to the officers involved this morning who responded swiftly to this incident and put themselves in harm’s way, as they do every day, to keep the people of London safe.”

The embassy said the incident took place 10 a.m. local time, but police said they were called at 8.30 a.m.