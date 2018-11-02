Police launch investigation into antisemitic hate crimes in the Labour Party

caption Jeremy Corbyn source Leon Neal/Getty Images

The Metropolitan Police are investigating antisemitic hate crimes within the Labour party.

They were handed a dossier of evidence by a journalist from the LBC radio station.

Allegations of antisemitism within the party have dogged Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn since he became leader.

Officers have begun a criminal investigation.

LONDON – The Metropolitan Police have begun a criminal investigation into alleged antisemitic hate crimes within the Labour party, according to a report.

An internal party document which detailed alleged antisemitic incidents within the party was obtained by LBC and passed to the Metropolitan Police service in September. On Friday, a statement from the police service confirmed that a criminal investigation has been launched into some of the allegations contained in the document.

Among the comments contained in the dossier are Facebook messages by members suggesting that: “We shall rid the Jews who are cancer on us all….” and the suggestion that “Jewish f****** are the devils.”

In another file, a Labour councillor is accused of inflicting “ten years of hell” on a child who he called a “Jew Boy.”

A Metropolitan Police statement said: “On Tuesday 4 September, the Met Commissioner was handed a folder of paperwork following a radio interview with LBC Radio in Leicester Square.

“The complainant alleged that the documentation included evidence of anti-Semitic hate crimes.

“The contents have been examined by specialist officers

“A criminal investigation has commenced into some of the allegations within the documentation

“Early investigative advice is being sought from the Crown Prosecution Service.

“The MPS will not comment further on the details of the investigation.”

A Labour party spokesperson said: “The Labour Party has a robust system for investigating complaints of alleged breaches of Labour party rules by its members.

“Where someone feels they have been a victim of crime, they should report it to the police in the usual way.”