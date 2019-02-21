Police say a driver rammed into a family, killing a mother of 6, after being asked to stop smoking

On Wednesday afternoon, a man drove into a family in Garnerville, New York after they asked him to stop smoking, the Haverstraw Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

The eight members of the family were all transported to a local hospital where the mom, 32, died.

When the suspect was confronted at the scene by responding officers, he brandished a knife, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing and it is anticipated that several additional charges will be filed, but at the time he has been charged with murder in the second degree and attempted murder in the second degree.

In a statement on Facebook, the Haverstraw Police Department said the suspect intentionally drove into the family, who were gathered together outside of a local 7-Eleven.

Police said the driver, whom the outlet identified as Jason Sanchez, rammed his car into the family after the family’s father asked Sanchez not to blow cigarette smoke near his children. After ramming them once, police said, Sanchez backed up and drove his car into the family again.

When the suspect was confronted at the scene by responding officers, he brandished a knife, police said. Sanchez would not relinquish the knife, so he was “tased, subdued, and taken into custody without further incident,” according to police.

After the accident, the family was transported to the local hospital where the mother died. Later, the father, 35, and three of the children were taken to Westchester Medical Facility for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The remaining children’s injuries were treated at a local hospital.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family to help cover funeral costs and medical bills. At the time of this post, the fundraiser had raised nearly $10,00 of its $20,000 goal.

Sanchez has been charged with murder in the second degree and attempted murder in the second degree. Per CBS, Sanchez is due back in court on February 26.