Police say a man stole $100 from a Subway restaurant and then came back for his sandwich

caption Zachary Miller. source Knox County Sheriff

Police say a man they’ve identified as Zachary Miller jumped the counter of a Subway restaurant in Georgia and stole $100.

Security footage shows Miller fleeing on foot but leaving his sandwich.

Miller is shown turning back for his sandwich.

Miller, who had warrants out for his arrest in Tennessee and Georgia, was later arrested.

Police have captured a man who they say robbed a Subway sandwich restaurant in Norcross, Georgia.

Surveillance footage from incident shows a man climbing over the restaurant’s counter and going through the cash register at around 10:15 a.m. on October 9.

The suspect, who Gwinnett County Police identified as Zachary Miller, is seen walking out of the restaurant when he realizes he forgot his sandwich. Miller is seen turning back for the sandwich before leaving the restaurant again.

caption The turn-back. source Gwinnett County Police

caption Sandwich secured. source Gwinnett County Police

Miller was arrested in Tennessee on October 11, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department. There were active warrants for his arrest from Tennessee and multiple jurisdictions in Georgia, the Gwinnett County police department said.

In Tennessee, he was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, evading arrest in a vehicle and on foot, possession of stolen property, and fugitive from justice, two counts of counts of aggravated burglary, felony forgery, misdemeanor theft, and violation of probation.

He is currently being held on $51,500 bond. He is expected to be extradited to Cobb County in Georgia on multiple charges of armed robbery.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.