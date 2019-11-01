4 people are reportedly dead after a mass shooting at a California Halloween party in an Airbnb

caption A body is wheeled on a stretcher in Orinda, California. Police are investigating “multiple shots.”” source Twitter/CherylHurd

Law enforcement in California said they are investigating a “multiple shooting” after emergency crews were called to a Halloween party in the Bay Area.

“Orinda Police Department and Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff are working a multiple shooting in Orinda. Investigation is active,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter.

Four people are dead, with several others wounded, local news outlet KTVU reported, citing law enforcement.

Police are yet to give details about the number of casualties from the shooting.

The party was reportedly held in an Airbnb rental home.

A multiple shooting at a Halloween party in the Bay Area city of Orinda, California on Thursday left at least four people are dead, according to local media reports.

Bay Area TV station KTVU, citing law enforcement officials, reported that four people were killed in the shooting, with several others wounded.

Police confirmed on Twitter that a “multiple shooting” had taken place, but did not publicly share any details of the number of casualties.

“Orinda Police Department and Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff are working a multiple shooting in Orinda. Investigation is active. Details coming later,” the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff wrote on Twitter.

Orinda is around 17 miles from downtown San Francisco, and was recently ranked as one of the best suburbs for professionals working in the city.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. local time (2 a.m. ET) in the area of Lucille Way and Knickerbocker, CBS 5 reported, citing law enforcement.

caption Police cars are seen outside the Halloween party in Orinda, California, on Thursday night. source Twitter/DanThorn

Bystanders at the scene told NBC Bay Area the party, attendees of which included multiple college students, was held in an Airbnb rental property.

A video posted to social media by NBC reporter Cheryl Hurd showed emergency crews rolling out bodies lying on stretchers.