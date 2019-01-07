A police officer was fired after shooting a chihuahua

caption The dog is expected to recover. source Doug Canady/Facebook

A police officer in Arkansas has been fired after shooting a dog, according to a statement from the Faulkner County Sheriff’s office.

Deputy Keenan Wallace “fell short to [the] standards” of the sheriff’s department when he shot the chihuahua, Sheriff Tim Ryals said in a statement.

On Friday, Wallace responded to a call related to a neighborhood dispute in which a woman pointed a gun at a man named Doug Canady and a small chihuahua named Reese’s, per the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

In a graphic video of the incident Canady shared to Facebook, Wallace asked him to “step to the road.” When he declined to, Wallace shot the dog.

“Deputy Wallace fired his service weapon that injured an animal while in close proximity to a citizen,” Ryals said in a statement. “I believe there were numerous opportunities to de-escalate the incident.”

Ryals said that after an investigation it was found that Wallace didn’t violate any laws or policies, but was “relieved of his duties” because of the nature of the incident.

Reese’s sustained a broken jaw and shattered bones but is expected to recover, per the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

“She’s doing well, considering all things!” Canady wrote on Facebook. “[She] has bone fragments in her stomach and doing surgery tomorrow on both her jaw and to remove the bones!”

The sheriff’s department concluded its statement wishing the dog a speedy recovery.

“We strive to be right 100 percent of the time. Our Department is saddened about this incident and apologizes for any distress and disappointment this incident has caused anyone who was affected by this disheartening event,” Ryals said. “We will keep Reese’s in our thoughts through the recovery process.”

