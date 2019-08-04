Police are responding to reports of ‘an active shooter incident’ in Dayton, Ohio

caption Dayton, Ohio. source StanRohrer / Getty

Police are responding to another mass shooting in the US.

Local media site WHIO has reported the shooting occurred at or near Ned Peppers Bar on East Fifth Street in Dayton, Ohio.

There are reports of 10 people dead, including the shooter, and 16 wounded.

The Dayton Police Department is seeking witnesses while they investigate the attack.

The attack comes less than 24 hours after 20 people were killed, and a further 26 injured, in a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart, Texas.

The first reports came in about 1 a.m local time. There are some eyewitness accounts that report the shooter was denied entry into the bar before opening fire.

#BREAKING: Just getting on scene in Oregon District. Dozens of police here. Working to confirm numbers and conditions on those shot. @dayton247now pic.twitter.com/hKtaoLTJpN — Molly Reed (@MollyR247Now) August 4, 2019

Police are currently investigating the attack and seeking witnesses.

We are actively investigating an active shooter incident in the #OregonDistrict. Please avoid the area. More information to come. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

Dayton police Lt. Col. Matt Carper told the press there was “a very short timeline of violence.”

“We’re very fortunate for that,” he said. “We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly.”

A post on the bar’s Instagram page stated everyone was safe and their “hearts go out to everyone involved.”

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after a mass shooting killed 20 people and injured more than two dozen others at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.