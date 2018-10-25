Middle school girls planned to kill classmates and drink their blood, according to authorities

caption The girls were arrested on Tuesday. source Nick Starichenko/Shutterstock

Authorities say two middle school girls from Florida planned to kill classmates and drink their blood.

The girls, 11 and 12, were arrested before they could carry out the alleged plan and no one was harmed.

They were found hiding in the bathroom with a goblet before they could carry out their alleged plan, according to investigators.

The girls are reportedly Satanists.

Two middle school girls from Bartow, Florida, were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a “plot to harm other students,” authorities said. The girls, aged 11 and 12, were plotting to kill other students and drink their blood, according to a statement from the Bartow Police Department per ABC-affiliated WFTS.

School staff found the girls in a bathroom stall when they didn’t show up for class. According to authorities, the girls planned to wait there and corner potential victims, WFTS reports.

“They wanted to kill at least 15 people and were waiting in the bathroom to find smaller kids that they could overpower to be their victims,” Bartow Police Chief Joe Hall said during a press conference.

The girls, who are in 6th and 7th grade, were arrested before the alleged plan could be put into action and no students or staff were harmed, per authorities.

“I believe that these two small children. I’m going to call them small children, they are only 11 and 12, seriously sat down and plotted to do bodily harm to another student at the school,” Hall said.

Authorities say the girls were found with several items, which police believe they intended to use to harm others, including a pizza cutter, butcher knife, paring knife, and sharpener. The middle schoolers were also reportedly found with what was described as a “goblet,” which authorities believe they planned to drink victims’ blood out of.

Detectives said they found messages after searching one of the girl’s phones that said the girls planned to kill themselves after their alleged plan.

When asked about their motives, the girls reportedly told authorities that they worship Satan.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hall said that he found the incident “troubling. In fact, it shook me to my core when I was notified of it,” he said.

Hall called the case an “isolated incident.”

