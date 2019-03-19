Police credit Taco Bell hot sauce for saving man’s life, after car smashes into his seat moments after he got up to get some more

caption The car which crashed through the Taco Bell on Saturday. source 10News/YouTube

A man’s is crediting Taco Bell’s hot sauce with saving his life, after he left his seat to get some more just seconds before a car plowed into the restaurant.

The man was sitting by the window of a Taco Bell in the central Florida town of Winter Haven on Saturday before going to stock up on sauces, police said.

While the customer was away from his table, a 77-year-old man accidentally put his car in drive, jumped the curb outside, and drove 10 feet into the restaurant through the window.

A Winter Haven Police spokeswoman said: “The man who got up to get more hot sauce could have sustained a devastating injury, or even death. He should play the lottery.”

A man narrowly escaped being crushed by a car which crashed through the window of a Taco Bell restaurant, all because he stepped away from his seat to get more hot sauce.

The unnamed man left his window seat at a Taco Bell in the central Florida town of Winter Haven at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, local Police said. Seconds later a car smashed through the restaurant’s window and straight over the seat where he had been sitting.

The driver, 77-year-old Emmanuel Akowuah and his wife, were parked up outside the Taco Bell located on 3rd St, police said, and made to reverse out, but mistakenly put the car into drive.

Car jumps curb at Taco Bell on 3rd St in Winter Haven. No injuries to 77 yr-old driver or passenger, customers or workers. Building has significant damage. pic.twitter.com/FSeLSL82lA — Winter Haven Police (@WHPoliceDept) March 17, 2019

Police said the vehicle travelled 10 feet forwards, jumping the curb, before crashing into the restaurant.

Read more: Taco Bell is growing its fleet of stores that sell booze – here’s how they compare to a regular Taco Bell

The police statement said: “A customer who was in the restaurant initially had been in the exact spot as the crash, however he had gotten up to get more hot sauce just prior to the crash.”

caption A selection of Taco Bell hot sauces. source Lindsay DeMunno/INSIDER

Unlike the lucky customer, the building sustained significant damage, police said.

Jamie Brown, a spokeswoman for the police force, told The State newspaper: “The occupants could have been injured and the man who got up to get more hot sauce could have sustained a devastating injury, or even death.”

“He should play the lottery,” she said.

Taco Bell’s sauces have made headlines in the US before. Just two weeks ago, an Oregon man survived on packets of Taco Bell hot sauce while trapped in his car for five days.

On January 2, 2019, police in Oklahoma City announced they were hunting a man who had fired a gun into a Taco Bell after he didn’t get given the sauce he wanted.