Police search at Najib’s home related to money laundering act; no arrests: lawyer

KUALA LUMPUR – Police searched the home of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Thursday (May 17) in relation to a money laundering probe, a lawyer for the ousted leader said, adding there was no indication that the police would arrest Najib.
“The search is supposed to be under money laundering act … they found nothing incriminating,” Harpal Singh Grewal told reporters outside Najib’s family home.
At least a dozen armed policemen entered the Najib’s family home late on Wednesday to search for evidence and documents in connection with an ongoing investigation.
Harpal said the police took a couple of handbags and some clothes.
“Nothing serious. About two-three boxes (of them),” he said.