A California police officer shot and killed a man brandishing a ‘large stick,’ according to the Red Bluff Police Department

An unidentified man brandishing a “large stick” was shot and killed by an officer around midnight on Sunday in Red Bluff, California, according to the local police department.

Police said officers told the man to drop the stick and used Taser and bean bag rounds before the man attempted to attack the officers with the stick.

Corporal Stephen Harper fired one shot, and the man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Harper has been placed on paid administrative leave as the Tehama County District Attorney’s office begins an investigation.

An unidentified man was shot and killed by a California police officer on Sunday after attempting to attack officers with a large stick, according to the Red Bluff Police Department.

In a statement, police said that officers noticed a man holding what is described as a “large stick” shortly after midnight and told him to drop it, but he refused and continued walking away. The officers followed him on foot and used a Taser and bean bag rounds to attempt to bring him into custody. The man then came at the officers brandishing the stick.

Corporal Stephen Harper fired one shot and hit the man’s upper body. The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Harper has 15 years of law enforcement experience and has been with the Red Bluff police department for about three and a half years. He has been placed on administrative leave as the Tehama County District Attorney’s office begins an investigation into the incident. The police department is also conducting its own internal investigation.

Police tactics have come under more intense scrutiny in recent years following a number of high-profile cases involving unarmed black individuals being shot and killed by police officers. Earlier this year, 26-year-old Jemel Roberson was gunned down as he tried to pin down a suspect who had allegedly opened fire inside the Manny’s Blue Room Lounge in a Chicago-area suburb, and Sacramento police announced that two officers would not face criminal charges for the fatal shooting of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man.

According to the Washington Post’s database of police shootings, 265 people have been shot and killed by police this year.