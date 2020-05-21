Police are investigating a Snapchat video that claims to show a 20-year-old shooting up an Arizona mall

caption Tthe Westgate Center on October 9, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. source Christian Petersen/Getty Images

A video posted to Snapchat purporting to show the perspective of a shooter in Glendale, Arizona, has been taken down from social media.

A suspect is in custody after three people were shot at the city’s Westgate entertainment district on Wednesday night.

Glendale Police said they are aware of videos being circulated and have asked the public to submit them as evidence, according to ABC News.

The video, which has not been confirmed as genuine, shows a young man saying he is going to be “the shooter of Westgate 2020.”

A video that claims to be made by the shooter of three people at an Arizona mall has been circulating on Snapchat before the social media platform took it down.

A shooter entered Westgate entertainment district in Glendale on Wednesday night. The shooting put one person in a critical condition while two others suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to Glendale Police.

One suspect was take safely into custody after the incident.

Police spokesperson Officer Tiffany Ngalula said at a press briefing that they are aware that disturbing videos are circulating and are urging the public to submit them as evidence, according to ABC News.

Insider has approached Glendale Police for comment.

In the video shared online, a young man wore a camouflage mask and said he was “going to be the shooter of Westgate 2020,” according to The Wall Street Journal. He was doing this to get back at “mean society,” he reportedly said.

Further descriptions of the video by local news outlet the Phoenix New Times said that the video was also posted to Twitter at 9.01pm. It has since been taken down from Twitter.

In it, a young man reportedly identifies himself as Armando Junior Hernandez while sitting in a car with a rifle on the back seat, according to the paper. “This is to get back to [inaudible] society, so, let’s get this done.”

The footage then appears to show Hernandez’ point of view as he shoots between buildings and an escalator, the paper reported.

Insider has approached Snapchat for comment but the company did not immediately respond.