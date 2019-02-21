Police arrested a duo for allegedly used a dating website to attract men and rob them

caption Ervin Jackson and Chentel Dancer. source San Antonio Police Department/Facebook

Police in San Antonio arrested a duo they say used the online dating service PlentyofFish to lure dates and rob them.

Police in San Antonio arrested a duo they say used the online dating service PlentyofFish to rob men, ABC-affiliated KSAT reported.

Chentel Dancer, 19, and Ervin Jackson, 22, were arrested on Wednesday after allegedly using the dating service to set up dates with men who they would eventually rob. The duo carried out at least two separate robberies on February 15 and 16, following the same pattern each time, police told My San Antonio.

In both cases, Dancer would be on the date at San Antonio bar Doc Browns. At some point, police told My San Antonio, she would interrupt their time together, telling the man she was with that a man she said was her brother needed a ride.

Once in the car, Dancer would introduce her date to Jackson, who she claimed was her brother. At that point, they would begin to drive away, police told ABC-affiliated KSAT. According to a statement from the San Antonio Police Department on Facebook, at least one man was robbed at gunpoint.

Jackson and Dancer were arrested on Wednesday and have each been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.