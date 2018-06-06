Police are warning against ‘Snapchat pills,’ the latest dangerous drug to use a popular logo

source Reuters

Police have warned against taking ecstasy pills shaped and coloured like the Snapchat logo.

This adds to the list of ecstasy pills in circulation that have been linked with young people’s deaths.

Some pills contain more dangerous substances than MDMA, and some have too high a dose for people to handle.

Police have issued a warning about illegal drugs with catchy names after two women were taken to hospital after taking “Snapchat pills.”

No pictures have been released of the pills yet, but there have been previous cases of dealers manufacturing yellow, brick shaped ecstasy pills with the app’s logo.

“We want to remind the public about the dangers of drugs,” West Yorkshire Police tweeted. “Drugs are often given catchy names to appeal to young people. We had an incident involving 2 females in hospital after taking ‘Snapchat pills.'”

This isn’t the first time popular brands or logos have been used on dangerous pills. In 2016, “Superman” pills prompted a “red alert” in the Netherlands, becuase of the high risk of overdosing on them. Taking one could “lead to fatal overheating, as well as heart, liver and kidney failure,” the alert read.

There are three other pills in circulation that have been linked with overdosing, or death, because they contain higher than normal doses of MDMA, or a substance called pentylone instead, which can have nastier side effects.

The Loop, a non-profit drugs NGO, tweeted about some of the pills you should avoid:

ALERT: Pink heart pill tested yesterday in Bristol city centre. Sold as ecstasy but found to contain n-methyl pentylone, 100mg. This is a v high dose of this unpleasant, long-lasting stimulant. If you are at @LSTDbristol & are feeling unwell, please seek welfare or medical staff. pic.twitter.com/okCETdTdkk — The Loop (@WeAreTheLoopUK) May 26, 2018

ALERT: Blue 'Punisher' pills (a skull logo in a superman shape) tested today at @LSTDBristol found to contain >300mg MDMA. This is 3-4 times a typical expected dose. Common harm reduction advice is start with a quarter and regularly sip water! #startlowgoslow pic.twitter.com/T4BsROy0jN — The Loop (@WeAreTheLoopUK) May 26, 2018

Silver Bar tablets in circulation since 2015 with many different batches, some 4x more MDMA inside than others. Name, reputation and appearance of a tablet can't be trusted – always test. #TimeToTest #lovesavestheday pic.twitter.com/jsdLq44hHV — The Loop (@WeAreTheLoopUK) May 27, 2018

The warning about dangerous pills comes just days after two young people – Tommy Cowan, 20, and Georgia Jones, 18 – died after taking pills at the Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth.