A woman is accused of leaving a $5,000 “revenge tip” on a $60 check with her boyfriend’s credit card at a Florida restaurant.

Serina Wolfe, of Buffalo, New York, is now facing charges of grand theft.

Michael Crane, Wolfe’s boyfriend, told police they had been arguing over whether Wolfe could use his credit card to purchase a flight back to New York when the incident took place.

Police arrested Serina Wolfe, 24, from Buffalo, after she reportedly left the tip at the Clear Sky Beachside Cafe in Clearwater on June 27.

Michael Crane, Wolfe’s boyfriend, told police they had been arguing while vacationing in Clearwater because Wolfe wanted to use his credit card to purchase a flight back home to New York, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun.

The tip was first reported in the local news and initially covered as an act of incredible generosity. The restaurant’s management, Frenchy’s & Clear Sky Corporate, told ABC Action News that the tip had been given to a waitress who was grieving the recent loss of her dog.

But Wolfe was arrested after Crane told police that the $5,000 tip was an act of revenge.

Crane told investigators that his girlfriend was “drunk or trying to get back at him,” according to the arrest affidavit. The complaint, cited by The Smoking Gun, indicates that Wolfe did not show signs of alcohol or drug intoxication at the time of her arrest.

Crane had put a hold on his credit card after the couple’s argument, then removed it on June 27, the same day Wolfe is accused of using the card at the cafe to pay for her breakfast, the affidavit states.

At first, Wolfe told Crane that she didn’t make the purchase and reported the charge as fraudulent, according to the affidavit. However, she eventually admitted to police that she had left the tip and voluntarily handed over the credit card to officers, the affidavit states.

The café had already paid out the $5,000 tip to the waitress before the charge was reported as fraudulent. Clearwater Police say it will be up to the restaurant to decide if the waitress gets to keep the tip, The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Clear Sky Beachside Cafe and Clearwater Police Department did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.