The mayor of a small Polish town is offering a reward to the next couple who has a baby boy since they’ve only had girls for a decade

caption The town of Miejsce Odrzańskie in Poland hasn’t had a baby boy born in nearly a decade. source TVN24

A small town in southern Poland hasn’t had a baby boy born there since 2009.

Now, the mayor of Miejsce Odrzańskie is offering a reward for the next couple who has a boy, though he won’t specify what the reward will entail.

For nearly a decade, not a single boy has been born in Miejsce Odrzańskie, a small town in southern Poland.

In an effort to encourage the local couples to try for a boy, the town’s mayor, Rajmund Frischko, is offering a reward for the next couple who has a boy, though he wouldn’t specify what exactly that reward would entail, The First News reported.

“I think the situation is unusual and it is worth trying to find out why,” he said. “For my part, I have decided to reward the parents of the first boy born. I will not reveal exactly how, but I assure you that the gift will be attractive.”

caption The town’s mayor, Rajmund Frischko, is offering a reward for the next couple who has a boy. source TVN24

The town first gained attention for their baby boy boon in June, when an all-girl volunteer firefighter team won a regional competition.

It was then revealed that the town of 272 hadn’t had a boy born in nearly a decade. Of the last 12 children born in the town, all 12 were girls.

While some villagers think the anomaly is just a coincidence, others, like Frischko, say it’s been going on for decades.

The mayor, who is a dad of two girls himself, said he dug into the matter and realized that the boys have always been rare in the town.

“We looked into it further, reviewing birth certificates. I think that what the older residents say is confirmed,” he told The First News. “Girls are constantly born and the birth of boys is rare. Explaining this puzzle will not be easy.”

Another resident, Tomas Golasz, who is the head of the volunteer fire brigade, says he and his wife have had two daughters and “would like to have a son but it’s probably unrealistic.”

“I don’t think women give birth to boys here,” he said.

The gender of the baby is decided at inception, by the male sperm. Sperm that carries an X chromosome makes a girl and sperm that carries a Y chromosome makes a boy.

Studies have shown that it’s not always a 50/50 disbursement in X and Y chromosomes in sperm however, and that some men have a larger percentage or one or the other, making them more likely than others to have a certain gendered baby.