Political party leader paid ‘hundreds of thousands of ringgit’ to make sex video implicating Azmin, Malaysian police say

While the video is likely authentic, CyberSecurity Malaysia was not able to identify the men in the video through facial recognition. Reuters, Facebook screengrab

“Hundreds of thousands of ringgit” was possibly paid out by a political party leader to produce a series of leaked sex tapes implicating Economics Affairs Minister Azmin Ali, Malaysia’s police said on Thursday (July 18).

According to The Star, Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador, did not reveal which political party was involved, but only that its leader had masterminded the “evil pact” to damage the minister’s reputation.

While the video is likely authentic, CyberSecurity Malaysia was not able to identify the men in the video through facial recognition, New Straits Times (NST) reported Abdul Hamid as saying.

On June 12, former civil servant Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz posted a confession on Facebook claiming that he and Azmin were the two men captured in the explicit video.

Azmin has consistently denied his participation in the video, calling it a “nefarious plot” to destroy his political career.

According to NST, the police have arrested nine individuals to date, including Haziq and Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, who is political secretary to People’s Justice Party (PKR) leader Anwar Ibrahim.

Rifts start to show

The saga, which has plagued the Malaysian political scene for more than a month, has resulted in obvious rifts showing among members of the PKR.

On Friday, The Star reported that Anwar had been rebuked by members of the party for saying that Azmin should resign if he was identified as one of the men in the leaked videos.

Azmin had reportedly fired back at Anwar on Thursday, telling him to “look at the man in the mirror” and “reflect on his own face”.

During a press conference on Friday, Anwar responded to a statement signed by 28 people – including PKR central committee members and MPs – calling for him to stop making divisive statements and undermine Azmin with speculations, The Star reported.

According to The Star, Anwar said that Azmin likely did not fully comprehend his remarks, and reiterated his stand that the party rejects gutter politics.

He also added that he sympathised with Azmin and his family during “such tough times”.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has reportedly said that the public spat was not the first thing on his mind.

The Malaysian Prime Minister was asked on Thursday if the public argument between the two would jeopardise the ruling coalition’s hold on power.

“I don’t have to think about this. I have lots of other things to do,” Malay Mail quoted him as saying.

Read also: