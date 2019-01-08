Here’s what 19 prominent politicians looked like early in their careers

- The country’s most headline-making politicians might seem like they’ve always been around, but everyone’s got to start somewhere.
- We look back at what some of America’s most prominent lawmakers, politicians and government figures looked like at the early stages of their careers:
California Senator Kamala Harris as a young college graduate.
- source
- Kamala Harris on Twitter
Mike Pence loved to play guitar during his college years.
- source
- CNN Screenshot
Former El Paso Councilman Beto O’Rourke poses in front of his hometown.
Here is Barack Obama as a law student and newly-elected president of the Harvard Law Review.
- source
- Photo by Steve Liss/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
33-year-old Donald Trump holds a model of the Fifth Avenue tower that became Trump Tower.
- source
- Getty Images
Elizabeth Warren became a mother of two shortly before receiving her law degree.
- source
- Elizabeth Warren on Facebook
Then-judge Mitch McConnell announces his candidacy for Senate in 1984.
In 2017, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was working as a bartender in New York, a year before winning her congressional seat.
- source
- Jeff Stein on Twitter
A young Joe Biden is pictured in the 1965 University of Delaware yearbook.
- source
- Asylum
Mitt Romney married Ann Lois Davies two years before graduating from BYU.
Before becoming a member of the Newark City Council, Cory Booker was a football player at Stanford.
- source
- Getty
Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a Cornell senior in 1953.
- source
- Supreme Court Collection
George W. Bush served in the Air National Guard before becoming president.
Ted Cruz during his Harvard Law School days, celebrating George H.W. Bush’s 1992 victory.
- source
- Ted Cruz campaign
Hillary and Bill Clinton during Bill’s 1982 gubernatorial campaign.
Lindsey Graham thirty years ago in 1998, three years into his House of Representatives tenure.
- source
- Karin Cooper/GETTY
Chuck Schumer waits for the bus while he still was a member of the New York State Assembly in 1979.
- source
- Photo by Arty Pomerantz/New York Post Archives /(c) NYP Holdings, Inc. via Getty Images
Nancy Pelosi during her first run for Congress in 1987.