Here’s what 19 prominent politicians looked like early in their careers

By
Mariana Alfaro, Business Insider US
-

  • The country’s most headline-making politicians might seem like they’ve always been around, but everyone’s got to start somewhere.
  • We look back at what some of America’s most prominent lawmakers, politicians and government figures looked like at the early stages of their careers:

California Senator Kamala Harris as a young college graduate.

caption
Kamala Harris shared this picture of her as a senior at Howard University.
source
Kamala Harris on Twitter

Mike Pence loved to play guitar during his college years.

caption
The Atlantic reported that Mike Pence would strum an acoustic guitar around his college’s quad.
source
CNN Screenshot

Former El Paso Councilman Beto O’Rourke poses in front of his hometown.

Here is Barack Obama as a law student and newly-elected president of the Harvard Law Review.

caption
Newly-elected pres. of HARVARD LAW REVIEW, law student, & former community program dir. Barack Obama.
source
Photo by Steve Liss/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

33-year-old Donald Trump holds a model of the Fifth Avenue tower that became Trump Tower.

caption
Donald Trump in his 30’s.
source
Getty Images

Elizabeth Warren became a mother of two shortly before receiving her law degree.

caption
Elizabeth Warren and her child.
source
Elizabeth Warren on Facebook

Then-judge Mitch McConnell announces his candidacy for Senate in 1984.

In 2017, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was working as a bartender in New York, a year before winning her congressional seat.

caption
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tending the bar at Flat Fix in New York.
source
Jeff Stein on Twitter

A young Joe Biden is pictured in the 1965 University of Delaware yearbook.

caption
Joe Biden’s 1965 University of Delaware yearbook shot.
source
Asylum

Mitt Romney married Ann Lois Davies two years before graduating from BYU.

Before becoming a member of the Newark City Council, Cory Booker was a football player at Stanford.

caption
Cory Booker in college
source
Getty

Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a Cornell senior in 1953.

caption
A studio photograph of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
source
Supreme Court Collection

George W. Bush served in the Air National Guard before becoming president.

caption
George W. Bush poses with a jet at Ellington Field near Houston, Texas, in this undated file image. (Photo by Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images)
source
Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images

Ted Cruz during his Harvard Law School days, celebrating George H.W. Bush’s 1992 victory.

caption
Ted Cruz (first to the left) in Harvard Law School, 1992.
source
Ted Cruz campaign

Hillary and Bill Clinton during Bill’s 1982 gubernatorial campaign.

Lindsey Graham thirty years ago in 1998, three years into his House of Representatives tenure.

caption
Rep. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) talks to reporters following his appearance on CBS’s ”Face the Nation” September 27, 1998 in Washington, DC.
source
Karin Cooper/GETTY

Chuck Schumer waits for the bus while he still was a member of the New York State Assembly in 1979.

caption
Charles E. Schumer, chairman of the Committee on Legislative Oversight and Investigation is shown as he takes a check of buses as he times them and finds himself waiting. April 16, 1979.
source
Photo by Arty Pomerantz/New York Post Archives /(c) NYP Holdings, Inc. via Getty Images

Nancy Pelosi during her first run for Congress in 1987.

And finally, here’s a young Bernie Sanders after being sworn in as mayor of Burlington, Vermont.