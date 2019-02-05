These 13 Washington politicians are 70 or over, proving that age is just a number

Several of Washington’s top lawmakers and politicians are older than 70 years old.

The average American expects to retire around the age of 65, but many prominent political figures are well past that age and at the center of crucial moves on the national stage.

Despite the average American‘s expectation to retire in their mid-to-late 60’s, some of Washington’s heavyweights are hard at work well into their seventh or eight decades.

Building on years of experience in politics, law, and in the public eye, these politicians prove age is just a number.

Here are Washington’s top politicians who haven’t retired early.

Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM): 70 years old

caption Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM) reads Coretta Scott King’s letter aloud on the Senate floor. source Screenshot/ C-Span

Former first lady and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton: 71 years old

source Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Urban Zen Foundation

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI): 71 years old

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV): 71 years old

caption Joe Manchin. source Zach Gibson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump (R): 72 years old

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats: 75 years old

caption Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats on Thursday seemed quite surprised to learn the White House is working to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to Washington this fall. source Aaron Bernstein/Reuters

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D): 76 years old

caption Joe Biden. source Mark Makela/Getty Images

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY): 76 years old

caption Mitch McConnell. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-V): 77 years old

caption Sen. Bernie Sanders source Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA): 78 years old

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL): 84 years old

caption Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA): 85 years old

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA): 85 years old