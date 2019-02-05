These 13 Washington politicians are 70 or over, proving that age is just a number

- Several of Washington’s top lawmakers and politicians are older than 70 years old.
- The average American expects to retire around the age of 65, but many prominent political figures are well past that age and at the center of crucial moves on the national stage.
Despite the average American‘s expectation to retire in their mid-to-late 60’s, some of Washington’s heavyweights are hard at work well into their seventh or eight decades.
Building on years of experience in politics, law, and in the public eye, these politicians prove age is just a number.
Here are Washington’s top politicians who haven’t retired early.
Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM): 70 years old
- source
- Screenshot/ C-Span
Source: US Senator Tom Udall
Former first lady and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton: 71 years old
- source
- Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Urban Zen Foundation
Souce: Clinton Presidential Library & Museum
Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI): 71 years old
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV): 71 years old
- source
- Zach Gibson/Getty Images
Source: US Senate
President Donald Trump (R): 72 years old
Source: CNN
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats: 75 years old
- source
- Aaron Bernstein/Reuters
Source: US Congress
Former Vice President Joe Biden (D): 76 years old
- source
- Mark Makela/Getty Images
Source: President Barack Obama White House
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY): 76 years old
- source
- Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Source: US Congress
Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-V): 77 years old
- source
- Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images
Source: US Senator Bernie Sanders
House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA): 78 years old
Source: CNN
Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL): 84 years old
- source
- Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Source: US Senate
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA): 85 years old
Source: US Congress