11 politicians 25 and under who you should be paying attention to

Cassandra Levesque is working to raise the minimum age for marriage in New Hampshire.

Jordon Steele-John made history as Australia’s youngest senator.

Selena Torres was 23 when she ran for office.

At the age of 29, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made headlines when she became the youngest woman elected to the House of Representatives during the 2018 Midterm elections.

But there are many legislators who got into politics at even younger ages around the world. While the US Constitution requires candidates for the House of Representatives to be at least 25 and at least 30 to serve in the Senate, teens stateside have gotten an early start in politics by running for or being appointed to positions in state legislature.

Meanwhile, parliamentary systems around the world have welcomed participants as young as 18 years old.

With more young people than ever are making their voices heard, it’s a trend that shows no signs of slowing. An estimated 700 millennials ran for state legislative seats around the US in 20108, marking a 300% increase compared to prior years.

From a 20-year-old Girl Scout-turned-New Hampshire rep. to a 22-year-old member of Sweden’s parliament, here are 11 politicians 25 and under who are already making their mark in government.

Caleb Hanna was only 19 when he became a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates.

When he was running to represent District 44, the then 18-year-old was a senior at Richwood High School. At 19, he is currently the youngest black legislator in the US.

The Republican summed up his political views by “God, guns, and babies,” according to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, but he also breaks with his party by supporting medical marijuana legalization and disagreed with some national Republican party leaders, according to that same profile.

At age 24, Mhairi Black already has a few years of political experience under her belt.

Back in 2015, the then-20-year-old Scottish politician became the youngest MP in almost two centuries when she was elected to the British House of Commons. After she was elected, she famously had to return to her university to take one more exam.

Black, a member of the Scottish National Party, has spoken about what she feels like are a bleak state of affairs in UK politics, saying that she finds working at Westminster “depressing” and discussing the challenges of being a young, female, gay politicians.

In 2017, Jordon Steele-John — who had just turned 23 at the time — advocated for the rights of disabled people during his political campaign in Australia.

In 2017, Jordon Steele-John — who had just turned 23 at the time — advocated for the rights of disabled people during his political campaign in Australia.

Steele-John, now 24, made history as Australia’s youngest senator when he was elected as a representative for the Greens party. Steele-John has Cerebral Palsy and is in a wheelchair and is an outspoken advocate for the rights of people with disabilities, including disabled people who are incarcerated.

In the fall of 2018, 19-year-old Democrat Kalan Haywood Jr. ran unchallenged in his race to become a Wisconsin state legislator.

Haywood Jr. made history as the state’s – and likely the country’s – youngest member of state legislator when he was sworn in in January 2019. He called his age his “biggest asset” in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Being young is going to play well with some people, but there will also be people who doubt me because of my age, which is fair – it’s new,” he told the publication.

His platform focuses on tackling the issues of unemployment and mass incarceration, among other things.

At just 22-years-old, Ebba Hermansson cemented her status as the “Baby of the House” (a term for a country’s youngest parliament member) when she took office in Sweden.

Hermansson, who was elected as a Swedish Democrat in September 2018, represents the Skåne County West constituency and speaks to the party’s policy on gender equality, though she notably does not call herself a feminist.

When he was just 18-years-old, Jacob Bachmeier made history when he was elected as the United States’ youngest state legislator in 2016.

The now 21-year-old Montana Democrat, who now also Montana State University-Northern, won his re-election bid in 2018. His platform includes issues like improving infrastructure, supporting the second amendment, and fighting for public education.

Chlöe Swarbrick began her political career with an unsuccessful bid for the mayoral seat in the 2016 Auckland, New Zealand, election.

Chlöe Swarbrick began her political career with an unsuccessful bid for the mayoral seat in the 2016 Auckland, New Zealand, election.

Since then, the 25-year-old went on to become a member of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand after running a low-budget grassroots campaign. Swarbrick is the youngest New Zealander to be elected to parliament since Marilyn Waring’s election in 1975.

“It used to be a running joke that I’d move into politics one day as I’m incredibly argumentative,” Swarbuck said in an interview with Verve magazine. “But discovering that only 34% of the electorate voted at the last election was a real catalyst. I wanted to energize people, stir up some controversy, and make some changes to the status quo.”

In 2016, a then 17-year-old Cassandra Levesque first dipped her toes in politics when she helped lobby for a bill that would increase the minimum age for marriage in New Hampshire.

In 2016, a then 17-year-old Cassandra Levesque first dipped her toes in politics when she helped lobby for a bill that would increase the minimum age for marriage in New Hampshire.

As a Girl Scout, Levesque lobbied local politicians to raise the minimum age for marriage but said she was brushed off at first. She worked with state Rep. Jacalyn Cilley, and the pair eventually lobbied to raise the age from 13 for girls and 14 for boys to 16 for people of all genders.

Levesque decided to run for a seat in the New Hampshire House of Representatives during the 2018 midterm elections to push for more change. She won at 19, and her campaign even caught the attention of Hillary Clinton. As a lawmaker, Levesque is continuing to fight to raise the state’s minimum age for marriage to 18.

In February 2018, a then 23-year-old Jack Sargeant of Wales won a seat in the National Assembly for Wales.

The seat had previously been occupied by the politician’s father, Carl Sargeant, who committed suicide shortly after being dismissed from the position due to allegations of misconduct. Sargeant Jr. ran shortly after.

Sargeant was selected by fellow party members in the district Alyn and Deeside and the 24-year-old promised to “champion north Wale’s interests” first and foremost in matters relating to the economy, health, and education.

Will Haskell

Haskell was 22 when he won a state senate seat in Connecticut. He bested the Republican incumbent Toni Boucher, who had been in office since 2008. Haskell received an endorsement from former President Barack Obama and based his platform on stricter gun laws and improving public transportation.

“Every generation deserves a seat at the table, and no one is entitled to another term because they’ve been there a long time,” Haskell told the Hartford Courant.

Selena Torres was 23 when she ran for office.

Selena Torres was 23 when she ran for office.

Selena Torres was 23 and working as a high school English teacher when she ran for the State Assembly in Nevada. She said her love of reading would help her be a more competent leader.

Torres won her seat in 2018, becoming the youngest legislator of the Nevada Assembly, and the second-youngest Nevada legislator in history.

“I’m an educator, and I’m the daughter of an educator, as well,” Torres told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “So working on legislation that’s going to improve the quality of the education that we give our kids is really one of my priorities.”