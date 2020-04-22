Just 14% of Americans support ending social distancing in order to reopen the economy, according to a new poll

As President Trump has encouraged governors to lift social distancing restrictions as soon as possible to revive the economy, and Georgia has reopened some of its businesses, polling shows strong public support for the measures to remain in place.

A Politico/Morning Consult tracking poll taken April 18-19 found that more Americans are worried about the health risks posed by the coronavirus than the economic ones.

Just 14% of respondents believed America should ease social distancing restrictions to restart the economy, even if it meant more people getting sick.

An overwhleming majority – 76% – said Americans should continue social distancing for as long as necessary.

Even as protesters gather at state capitols to advocate for lifting stay-at-home orders, polling shows that this viewpoint constitutes a minority of public opinion.

As the U.S. continues to roil from the novel coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump has pressed for states to reopen their economies as soon as feasible, and last month tweeted that “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, announced he would lift shutdown orders for businesses like gyms, bowling alleys, movie theaters, and nail salons as early as Friday, even as the state has yet to form a plan to ramp up testing.

Groups of protesters have gathered at state capitols in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania and elsewere to protest stay at home orders as violations of their liberties. Egged on by the president and reportedly propped up by conservative operatives,the images of the protests has blaring across social media and conservative cable news.

But public opinion isn’t on their side. And a new poll indicates that in reality, most Americans think that social distancing measures are necessary, and should stay in place as long as needed to combat the coronavirus.

A Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1991 registered voters found that just 14% of Americans think that officials should stop social distancing to jump start the economy, even if it means increasing the spread of the coronavirus. An overwhelming majority – 76% – think these restrictions need to remain in place. Another 10% did not know or have an opinion.

The poll also found that more Americans are concerned about the health risks of the coronavirus than the economic ones.

Fifty-eight percent of voters said they were more concerned about the “public health impact of coronavirus,” while 35% said the economic impact of coronavirus worried them more. And 67% of respondents believed it was more important for the government to address the spread of the coronavirus, while 24% said the focus should be on the economy.

As of Monday morning, the U.S. had over 826,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and about 40,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tracker.

