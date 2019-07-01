Teens love shopping on Amazon, even when they’re not buying anything

caption Teens are falling in love with Amazon, just like millennials. source Getty/Ollie Millington

Teens love to shop on Amazon, even when they aren’t buying anything, according to a new Business Insider survey.

In the survey, 45.8% of Generation Z respondents said that Amazon is one of their most-visited sites.

That matches other surveys in which teens have said Amazon is their favorite place to shop online.

Teens are increasingly joining the online-shopping revolution – and it’s good news for Amazon.

Even when they aren’t purchasing anything, Generation Z, the group that comes after millennials, loves to browse Amazon.com. That’s according to a new survey by Business Insider, in which 45.8% of 13- to 21-year-olds said Amazon is one of their most-visited sites.

source Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

Only 10.62% responded that they’ve never used Amazon at all. The remaining 41.08% said they browse the site, at least on occasion.

Business Insider surveyed 1,884 Americans between the ages of 13 and 21. The national poll was conducted January 11-14 with SurveyMonkey Audience partner Cint.

The result agrees with other surveys of teens and their relationship with Amazon.

Some 50% of teens surveyed by Piper Jaffray in its most recent semiannual “Taking Stock With Teens” report said that Amazon was their favorite website. The survey asked questions about the preferences and buying patterns of more than 8,000 teens.

The result is nothing but good news for Amazon, which seems to have the youngest buying generation locked down. These shopping preferences seem to mirror those of millennials, who seem to have fallen in love with Amazon’s quick shipping, selection, and ease of use.

In 2018, Cowen & Co. found that the website was millennials’ “clear preferred shopping destination” for almost everything, including categories like apparel that aren’t traditionally associated with Amazon.

Gen Z’s preferences starting to look more like millennials’ likely comes as something of a relief for Amazon, which will depend on Gen Z’s spending dollars as they get older.