Poll suggests Trump voters are more loyal to him than they are to the Republican Party

A Harvard-Harris poll published this month indicates that some Republican voters identify more closely with President Donald Trump than they do the Republican Party.

The poll, which surveyed 1,835 registered voters in the US from October 26-28, shows that 46% of Republicans surveyed said they support Trump, compared to the 25% of voters surveyed who said they support the Republican Party.

The results also showed that just 18% of the respondents said they support both Trump and the Republican Party. Nine percent said they supported neither.

The results come as Republicans look to retain control of the House of Representatives and the Senate in the November 6 midterm election.

Trump has enjoyed the overwhelming support of his Republican base, despite a deeply unpopular agenda that has alienated other voters.

Regardless, Trump has said he would not take the blame if Republicans lose their congressional majority in the midterms.