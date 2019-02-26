Yes, it’s true, twenty-somethings really love astrology

caption The youths love astrology. source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Astrology has been around for a very, very long time.

But according to a recent INSIDER Poll, it’s particularly popular among young people right now.

That’s not surprising.

Astrology memes are pretty prevalent online, and young people are turning to astrology as a means of validation.

Astrology has been around for a very, very long time. Like, for thousands of years, dating back to some of the earliest civilizations.

So yeah, people have been studying planetary motion as a means to understand human behavior, you know, since the birth of civilization. And now it’s more popular than ever. A recent INSIDER Poll found that young people more than any other demographic trust and believe in astrology to guide them. To get the following data, INSIDER teamed up with Morning Consult for our Great American Personality Test and questioned 8,805 people across the country. Here’s what we found.

Young people, ages 18-29, more so than any other demographic are more likely to believe in astrology and use knowledge gleaned from their horoscope in their daily lives. Of respondents in that age group, 16% said they believe in astrology a lot while 28% said they somewhat believe in it. The remaining 30% and 27% of those who responded were various degrees of skeptical, saying they believed in astrology either not much or not at all, respectively.

Read more: Spotify released playlists for every zodiac sign and they change each month to reflect your horoscope

In that same age group, 14% of people said they use astrology a lot and 20% said they sometimes use it in their daily lives. 43% of people, however, said, that even though they believe in it they never use it. An additional 23% said they don’t use it much.

So even though those pesky youths believe in astrology more than any other generation and are the most likely to integrate it into their lives, they remain skeptical.

Data from the INSIDER and Morning Consult poll shows that older generations believe less in astrology and are less likely to use it in their daily lives.

This information isn’t totally surprising. Astrology and astrology memes have been particularly popular online this year. Whether it’s reading Susan Miller’s 1,000-plus word, in-depth horoscopes on her website Astrology Zone or scrolling through tag-yourself style posts on Instagram, young people are turning to astrology as a self-identifier and as a sort of road map to make sense of a chaotic world in both causal and meaningful ways.

After all, it’s all fun and games until Mercury goes into retrograde.

Read more about our methodology here.