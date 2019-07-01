Poly G7500 Delivers All-in-One Content and Video Conferencing Solution for Limitless Potential to Collaborate

G7500 Offers 4K Video and Wireless Content Sharing from Any Device; Available for Hands-On Demonstration at InfoComm 2019

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 July 2019 – Plantronics, Inc. (“Poly” — formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT), a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, today announced the Poly G7500, a video device that combines content collaboration and video conferencing capabilities in one device. The G7500 integrates advanced audio features, wireless content sharing and Ultra HD 4K video, creating an immersive audio and video experience for mid- to large-sized conference rooms.





“Not only are we spending more time in meetings than just a few years ago, we’re collaborating in different ways than before with the rise of remote workers, open office floor plans and increasingly global workforces,” said Chris Thorson, senior director of global solutions marketing, Poly. “All of these factors are generating demand for video conferencing solutions that make meetings more productive and are as real as face-to-face. Poly developed G7500 with these factors in mind — simplicity, clarity and limitless possibility. Your focus stays on the meeting, while our technology steps quietly into the background.”





The G7500 places 4K content and collaboration at the center of the experience with a customizable interface for both touch and non-touch displays as well as secure and guest network capabilities for all connected devices. The G7500 also features infinite whiteboarding, where users can write over content, use the screen as a whiteboard space, and capture for later use. By combining video conferencing and content sharing in one solution, the G7500 empowers multiple attendees to share content — from any device — to make meetings more productive.





The G7500 also helps teams share ideas and express themselves clearly with rich visuals and detailed audio that allow users to feel like they’re together in the same room. Ultra HD 4K video promises four times the quality in video calls and beyond. “The advancements and capabilities of the G7500 will dramatically improve the quality of our surgical education and training program,” said professor Dr. Wilko Grolman, an otolaryngologist based in the Netherlands. “With 4K resolution, we are one step closer to viewing the procedure as though it’s through the surgeon’s eyes.”





Poly-exclusive innovations such as NoiseBlock and Acoustic Fence ensure minimal audio distractions such as background noise and side conversations while stereo audio provides a premium in-room experience at a distance.





The G7500 incorporates an interface that is intuitive and easy to navigate, and a deployment-friendly architecture makes it simple and cost-effective to install. The G7500 is intended for users including but not limited to business leaders, IT and facilities managers, AV specialists and healthcare professionals.





Support for industry standards gives G7500 the flexibility to connect to any cloud-based video platform or ecosystem (such as Zoom, Cisco Webex, GoToMeeting, Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business) through Polycom’s RealConnect Service.





“The global video conferencing market is booming. It was valued at $6.43 Billion in 2016 and is anticipated to reach $13.42 Billion by 2023”, explains Roopam Jain, Industry Director at Frost & Sullivan’s Connected Work practice. “Enterprises around the world are rapidly investing in video conferencing tools that improve collaboration and productivity for today’s digital workers. With the release of G7500, Poly is bringing its expertise in high-quality video, audio and content collaboration to offer a secure and flexible next-generation solution for medium and large conference rooms at a compelling price.”





The G7500 is the next generation of meeting solutions from Poly designed to deliver powerful video and content-driven experiences for the modern-day workplace. Poly’s latest suite of solutions, helping to drive collaboration, include the Poly G7500, the new EagleEye Cube, Polycom Studio and Microsoft Teams on Polycom Trio. The G7500 is now available in Singapore and will be available in Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines later this year.





