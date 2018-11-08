Poly grads’ O-level results will no longer be part of NUS and NTU’s admission scores – here’s what you should know

O-level results will no longer form part of the admission scores to the National University of Singapore (above) and the Nanyang Technological University’s (below). Singapore Press Holdings

It looks like how well polytechnic students fared in their O-level examinations will no longer play such a big part in their chances of getting accepted into the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

From 2020, NUS and NTU will drop the 20 per cent weightage given to O-level results for polytechnic graduate applicants.

They will primarily be assessed based on their Grade Point Average (GPA).

However, the universities are allowed to continue imposing O-level subject-specific requirements that applicants have to meet. Interviews, aptitude tests and other forms of assessments may also be conducted.

Students can continue to submit their O-level results relevant to the course of study as additional information to support their applications.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Nov 7 that by doing so, it can “better recognise late-bloomers and those who have done well in polytechnics, or after discovering their interest when they are older”.

According to the MOE, this change better supports the diverse profile of polytechnic students – close to a quarter of all students who enter polytechnics do not possess O-Level qualifications. Many are Polytechnic Foundation Programme students and Institute of Technical Education graduates.

In a statement provided to Business Insider, Professor Ling San, Provost, NTU said: “Given the diversity of students’ prior backgrounds, it would be fairer to look at mainly their polytechnic results for university admission, but we will still consider their O-level results where applicable.”

“NTU will consider a holistic approach in assessing applicants, so that they have an opportunity to highlight their strengths,” he added.

More details on changes to the application process for polytechnic students will be released by NUS and NTU closer to the Academic Year 2020 admissions exercise, said MOE.

Business Insider has reached out to NUS for comment.