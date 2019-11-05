Poly Introduces Poly Studio X Series for Microsoft Teams at Microsoft Ignite 2019

Poly Reinforces its Position as an End-to-End Solution Provider for Microsoft Teams with its Latest Video, Voice, Headset and Service Solutions Optimized for Teams

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 November 2019 – Plantronics, Inc. (“Poly” — formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT), a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration, will introduce video conferencing devices with a built-in Microsoft Teams experience at Microsoft Ignite 2019. The Poly Studio X Series, purpose-built, all-in-one video bars for Microsoft teams, will offer a native Teams meeting and calling experience and are among a host of Poly solutions built for Teams that the company will demonstrate at the show.





The Poly Studio X Series consists of two new video bars designed for small rooms, the Poly Studio X30 and Poly Studio X50. The Poly Studio X Series are purpose-built appliances that will run the Teams application natively.





The Studio X Series supports 4K Ultra high definition (UHD), advanced noise suppression and unmatched video production rules to improve all aspects of the meeting experience. Set-up requires a single power-over-ethernet cable. Users can choose to control the Studio X Series with the new Poly TC8 touch screen.





The award-winning Poly Studio, a plug-and-play USB video bar for small huddle rooms, is now certified for Microsoft Teams. The Poly Studio USB video bar features room-filling audio, a 4K HD camera with built-in speaker tracking and framing, as well as support for remote cloud management for ongoing updates and configuration. The Poly Studio is currently available worldwide.





“Whenever and wherever people connect with Microsoft Teams, we will be there to provide the best-in-class audio, video and voice endpoints to make the experience that much better,” said Joe Burton, president and CEO at Poly. “We deliver everything you need on the journey to transition to Teams.”





Ilya Bukshteyn, partner director, Teams devices, Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to partner with Poly on a range of Microsoft Teams solutions — from video conferencing, to headsets, to desk and conference phones, to services. Poly is a one-stop-shop for Teams users that need to communicate and collaborate from anywhere and with anyone.”





“The Poly Studio X Series devices take simplicity to the next level,” said Ira M. Weinstein, managing partner at analyst firm Recon Research. “These sleek, all-in-one devices include mics, speakers, and camera, and come pre-loaded with the Microsoft Teams application. No software to load. From the box to a high-quality meeting room video conferencing experience in just a few minutes. This is a job well done.”





Showcasing End-to-End Solutions for Teams

Poly will also showcase its industry-leading voice, headset and service offerings to support Teams at Microsoft Ignite in the Poly booth (#2349):

The Poly CCX Series — Poly’s native Teams phones, are sleek business desk phones that combine a native Teams solution with premium voice quality. Three models, the CCX 400, CCX 500 and CCX 600, Teams contact lists, calendar, and meetings. The CCX 400 delivers a cost-effective native Teams experience for the cost-conscious end-user, while the more premium CCX 500 and CCX 600 models power productivity with Poly HD Voice, Bluetooth, and intuitive color touch displays. The CCX 600 features a larger seven-inch display and integrated 802.11 Wi-Fi support. The CCX 500 will be available in select Asia Pacific countries from December 2019 and the CCX 400 and CCX 600 will be available in Asia Pacific in 2020.

The Calisto 3200 optimized for Teams — Announced today, Poly’s first native Teams personal speakerphone allows you to take conference calls anywhere. This plug-and-play portable speakerphone features 360-degree audio for outstanding sound no matter where you are working. The single touch of a button invokes the Teams app on a PC and makes for easy communication and collaboration. Available in Asia Pacific in 2020.

Voyager Office Series optimized for Teams — Poly will preview a new version of its highly popular Voyager 4200 and Voyager 5200 products for in-office mobile professionals seeking versatile connectivity options to desk phone, smartphone or computer. Available in Asia Pacific in 2020.

Poly Managed Service for Teams — Poly has introduced Poly Managed Service for Teams. The hosted service aims to accelerate Teams adoption in enterprises worldwide with a range of managed services to support enterprises on their entire Teams journey. These services include identifying the most effective way for customers to migrate from legacy platforms, to Teams, the provisioning of endpoints and licenses, the end-to-end deployment of Teams, adoption, training and change management, as part of the ongoing managed service. This Managed Service can work in conjunction with Microsoft’s calling plan or any Direct Route service offer. Available now.





Poly will preview the Studio X Series for Teams at Microsoft Ignite. Poly Studio X30 and Poly Studio X50 will be priced at US$2,199 and US$3,499 respectively, including the Poly TC8. The Poly Studio X Series will be available in select Asia Pacific countries from December 2019, with native support on Teams available from mid-2020.





The Microsoft booth (#1515) will also host the following Poly integrate solutions optimized for Teams: The Poly Studio X30, Poly Elara 60 Series, Calisto 3200, Voyager 4200, CCX 500 and the Trio 8800.





About Poly

Plantronics, Inc. (“Poly” — formerly Plantronics and Polycom) (NYSE: PLT) is a global communications company that powers meaningful human connection and collaboration. Poly combines legendary audio expertise and powerful video and conferencing capabilities to overcome the distractions, complexity and distance that make communication in and out of the workplace challenging. Poly believes in solutions that make life easier when they work together and with our partner’s services. Our headsets, software, desk phones, audio and video conferencing, analytics and services are used worldwide and are a leading choice for every kind of workspace. For more information, please visit: www.poly.com.





