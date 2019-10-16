Poly Unveils Radically Simple Video Devices at Zoomtopia 2019 and Puts the Mojo Back into Meetings

Poly’s Completely Reimagined Video Portfolio, including new Poly Studio X Series of Video Bars, Supports Native Zoom Experience with Unrivalled Audio & Video Capability

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 October 2019 – Today at Zoomtopia 2019, Poly (“Poly” — formerly Plantronics and Polycom), unveiled a full range of video endpoints that dramatically simplify the video conferencing experience for Zoom Rooms. Poly announced two new purpose-built all-in-one video bars, the Poly Studio X30 and Poly Studio X50. The Poly Studio X Series does not require an external PC or Mac to drive the Zoom Rooms experience and features new Poly MeetingAI capabilities for breakthrough audio and video experiences built on machine learning and artificial intelligence. In addition, Poly announced that the G7500 video operating system will also support the Zoom Rooms experience natively.





This range of devices means that Zoom Rooms can be easily deployed in meeting rooms of all sizes, from huddle rooms to board rooms, with the enterprise-grade quality for which Poly is known. Together, these solutions put the “mojo” back into meetings with technology that is easy to deploy, easy to manage, and easy to use.





“Customers love Zoom because it offers an unparalleled video experience — and now with the Poly Studio X Series, using Zoom in a huddle room or conference room becomes even easier and more powerful,” said Eric S. Yuan, CEO, Zoom. “A conference room with a single purpose-built device running Zoom means customers get simplicity, ease-of-use, and innovation at their fingertips — core tenets of our Zoom product offering.”





Open offices and flexible work forces mean the experience in huddle and meeting rooms has got to be right to keep workers connected. Following the launch of the Poly G7500 for mid- to large-sized meeting rooms and the award-winning Poly Studio plug-and-play USB video bar for huddle rooms, Poly is bringing greater choice and flexibility to address the needs of all meeting spaces with its Poly Studio X30 and Poly Studio X50 devices. Poly’s line of video devices is designed to work seamlessly with modern collaboration applications to streamline the experience, completely reinvented with support for 4K Ultra high definition (UHD).





Poly also introduced Poly MeetingAI features that improve all aspects of the meeting experience. Advanced noise suppression makes it easy to hear the human voices while simultaneously blocking the typing, pen clicking, or candy unwrapping that may be happening at the same time. New unmatched video production rules automatically allow remote employees to truly see the faces and the context of what is happening, without requiring anyone in the room to touch a remote or reconfigure a setting.





“We’re constantly looking at how we can modernize the way people work, and that means making collaboration much simpler–with the software of their choice,” said Joe Burton, president and chief executive officer at Poly. “Our completely refreshed line of video devices is designed to drastically streamline that experience of walking into any meeting room and starting a meeting instantly and easily.”





“The transformation of the modern workplace is creating huge demand for collaboration and productivity technologies that are easier and simpler to use,” said Pierre-Jean Châlon, senior vice president, APAC at Poly. “Our new Poly X Series are perfectly placed to help office workers drive more meaningful human connection and collaboration through our innovative audio and video expertise.”





Powerful and Simple Poly Studio X30 and Poly Studio X50





The Poly Studio X30, ideal for small offices or huddle rooms, supports 4K UHD video and built-in wireless content sharing capabilities, all in a compact design. The Poly Studio X30 supports the full range of Poly MeetingAI capabilities, so it packs a boardroom experience into a small box. Seamless content collaboration is enabled wirelessly. The video bar’s premium audio engineering offers plenty of pickup power.





The Poly Studio X50, the larger of the two new solutions, boasts even greater pickup range and high-quality speakers to suit the needs of mid-size conference rooms. In addition to the new Poly MeetingAI features, the Poly Studio X50 supports dual screens for Zoom Rooms, greatly expanding the capabilities to support the needs of larger conference rooms. It also supports 4K UHD video, 5x zoom, wireless content sharing, audio input/output and a room-thundering stereo speaker system.





Flexible installation means both Poly Studio X models can sit, stand or be mounted wherever desired, with downward facing connection ports making this flexibility possible. To make it even easier to install and use, Poly also announced the new Poly TC8 touch controller that offers a native Zoom Rooms interface, high-performance, and a single power-over-ethernet cable so there is no need to stretch cables or cords across tables to connect to the video bar.





Craig Durr, Senior Analyst, Wainhouse Research said, “The Poly Studio X Series paired with a native Zoom Rooms experience will simplify deployment for IT administrators while providing end-users with a streamlined experience.”





G7500 for Zoom

Poly also announced at Zoomtopia 2019 that its G7500 video endpoint for mid- to large-sized conference rooms will run the Zoom Rooms app natively, completing its family of video conferencing products. The Poly G7500 combines content collaboration and video conferencing capabilities in one device, integrating advanced audio features, wireless content sharing and 4K UHD video. The G7500 can be combined with an array of camera, microphone and display options for an immersive audio and video experience in larger conference rooms and training rooms.





A Full Suite of Zoom-Enabled Appliances from Poly

Today’s announcements round out a full complement of Zoom-enabled endpoints from Poly. The Poly Studio USB video bar is already certified for Zoom, as is the Poly EagleEye Cube USB camera. Poly’s VVX line of desk phones support Zoom Phone, and Poly’s line of noise-cancelling headsets offer great audio when used with Zoom on Macs or PCs, or with a smartphone.





In addition to supporting Zoom Rooms natively, the Studio X Series, like the Poly G7500, also supports the full breadth of conferencing capabilities through open standards like Open SIP.





Studio X Series Pricing and Availability





The Poly Studio X30 and X50 Series will be priced at US$2,199 and US$3,499 respectively with the Poly TC8, and will be available in select Asia Pacific countries from December 2019. The Poly G7500 for Zoom will be available as a software update for the G7500 in December 2019.





