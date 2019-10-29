This Pomona College senior is living out of a converted school bus and saving $10,000 a year on student housing

caption Libby reading a book in the back of the bus. source Libby George

Libby George is a musician and a senior at Pomona College in Claremont, California, studying cognitive science.

George told Insider she became obsessed with the idea of “van life,” last year and wondered what it would be like to live full time on the road.

George came across a listing for a mini school bus on Craigslist for $3,000. She decided to pull the trigger, negotiated the price down to $2,000, and quickly got to work converting the used school bus into a living home.

With help from her friends and a local makershop, George was able to install a kitchen, furniture, and an acoustic piano.

George parks the bus in the middle of Pomona’s campus and uses the school bathroom. George doesn’t pay for housing or rent, which can approach $10,000 per year for students.

It’s no secret that college costs have become unbearable for some students. Whether it’s soaring tuition, $100 textbooks, or pricey dorm rooms, the cost of going to college has forced some students to get creative. On the last point, one thrifty student at Pomona College has come up with an ingenious solution involving a converted school bus.

Libby George is a Pomona College senior and musician studying cognitive science. Originally from Cumberland, Maine, George moved to California three years ago to attend school.

In an interview with Insider, George said she had become interested in “van life” last year, but it took stumbling across a Craigslist listing of a white mini school bus for $3,000 that got her to finally pull the trigger (she eventually got the price down to $2,000).

“Once I realized how much money I’d save in the next semester, let alone in the next few years post-grad, I decided it was probably worth it,” George said.

After she acquired the bus, George spent the next summer retrofitting it into a permanent dwelling. The current bus, which George and her friends affectionately call “Christine,” has a kitchen, a bed, a piano, and space for George and her friends to call home. George parks Christine on Pomona’s campus and no longer pays for student housing, which can come out to around $10,000 a year.

Maybe most impressive of all is the fact that Christine still runs and functions like a normal bus. When she’s not jamming on her guitar or playing the piano -which George refers to as Christine’s “voice,” – George drives her metal companion to many of the same places as an ordinary student.

Continue scrolling below to see how George navigates life on Pomona’s campus in her bus.

Libby George first got interested in the idea of “van life,” last year. When she stumbled upon a used mini school bus for sale on Craigslist for $3,000 she decided to pull the trigger.

With her new bus, George set to work moving out of Pomona housing and retrofitting the bus into a place to live. George named the bus “Christine,” largely after her late grandmother who she says taught her most of her thrifty sensibilities.

But George’s journey to full-time bus dweller would have never occurred if not for this makerspace, a local workshop where George can get advice and help in fixing her bus.

The senior says she learned about the workshop from another friend who was flipping his van around the time she bought the bus. For $50 per month, George says she has access to $90,000 worth of work of equipment like power tools, laser printers, and electrical supplies.

Equally as important as the tools, George says, is the community of creative people she knows through the space. The store’s owner, Rob Perhamus, runs the operation year-round and is constantly lending a helping hand to George.

George refers to her kitchen, which features an energy-efficient fridge and a camping oven with stovetop burners, as “a work in progress.”

For now, she says she mainly cooks and stores food on campus but she’s planning on hooking up a propane tank to the oven and installing a simple foot pump sink with fresh and gray water tanks underneath.

As a musician, George has an abundance of musically inclined friends, which makes the fact that the bus’ radio is broken more bearable. Instead, the bus often features a live soundtrack.

George says she thinks of the piano as Christine’s “voice.”

The college senior acquired the piano on a whim but says it was one of the best decisions she’s made so far in the conversion. One of the best parts about the piano, George says, is watching the confused look of bewilderment on some passerby’s face as they try to figure out where an acoustic piano could possibly be hiding.

While she might not have expected it, George has actually come to enjoy being her friends’ personal bus driver.

Some of the best college experiences now, George said, are nights where she stays sober so she can pile in hordes of friends and take them on random adventures. Everyone thanks George profusely, but the pleasure, she says, is all hers.

Eventually, George says she wants to get recording equipment and start her own “tiny bus” version of NPR’s Tiny Desk music contest. Ideally, George would like to travel around and provide musicians with what would essentially be a mobile recording studio.

Of course, living in a converted bus does have some drawbacks. George doesn’t have running water so in the mornings she takes her razor scooter and zips over to some of her friend’s houses nearby.

Once George starts living on the road, she says she’s planning on frequenting YMCA’s and truck stops to clean up.

George also doesn’t have a bathroom on the bus, but that’s not as big a problem as it might seem, mainly because she’s surrounded by Pomona College’s bathrooms.

Running day to day errands can be a bit more challenging with a mobile school bus home than with a regular car, but George makes it work.

To save time and money, George does most of her grocery shopping (even produce) at her nearby The 99 cent store. Every dollar she saves here is another that can go back into funding Christine.

When classes end and the day winds down to a close, George likes to open up the back doors and nestle down with a good book. It’s moments like these that make all the hard work worth it.

The sun sets outside and George covers Christine’s windows with brown paper. The outside world may not know it, but past the paper draped windows, George lies inside, happy and content and ready to move at a moment’s notice. Once the senior finishes college later this year, there’s no telling where she and Christine may end up.