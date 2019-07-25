‘Hot tub rash’ can cause pus-filled blisters, and you can get it from pools and lakes too. Here are 9 other ways swimming can make you sick.

caption The pool may be your go-to spot for summer fun, but you’re likely sharing the water with bacteria, parasites and viruses. source REUTERS/Mahmoud Raouf Mahmoud

A parasite called cryptosporidium, or crypto, is on the rise in the US, according to a new report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Crypto isn’t the only thing to worry about when you’re swimming. These 9 other pool contaminants can cause diarrhea, a rash or infection of the ears, eyes or lungs.

Simple steps such as showering before and after you swim can keep yourself and others safe.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories

A parasite called cryptosporidium that can lead to diarrhea and vomiting has been making headlines recently because of an uptick in infections at pools and water parks across the US.

Crypto is an especially alarming water-borne parasite because it’s highly resistant to chlorine. That means it can survive more than a week even in pools that are appropriately chlorinated and maintained.

But plenty of other germs live long enough in the pool to make you sick. Here are some the most common, including Pseudomonas, shigella, giarda, norovirus, and Legionella. If you’re not careful, these uninvited guests can cause diarrhea, rashes, vomiting, and pneumonia at your next pool party.

Read more:

A new study shows that even clean swimming pools are filled with disgusting bacteria

There could be as many as 20 gallons of pee in a hotel swimming pool

What you need to know before taking your child to a public pool this summer

A foodborne illness has sickened at least 395 people who ate at McDonald’s, and forced recalls from Trader Joe’s and Walgreens – here’s what to know about cyclosporiasis

‘Hot tub rash’ causes itchy red bumps or pus-filled blisters.

caption A hot tub may be romantic, but you might find yourself on a double-date with bacteria. source Bbernard/Shutterstock

This itchy rash, formally known as Pseudomonas folliculitis, occurs when the microscopic Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria comes into contact with your skin for a long period of time. It can show up in hot tubs, pools, and lakes.

Although it may seem like the heat could kill unwanted guests, hot tubs are actually more prone to bacteria than pools because disinfectives like chlorine break down faster in high temperatures.

The good news is that, while it’s uncomfortable, hot tub rash will usually clear up on its own in a few days.

Diarrhea is a symptom of Giarda, a chlorine-tolerant parasite.

caption Research estimates the average person brings .14 grams of feces with them into the pool if they don’t shower first. Kids bring as much as 10 grams. source Warner Bros./IMDb

The tiny Giarda parasite has the dubious honor of being the most commonly diagnosed intestinal parasite in the US. Infections are at their highest levels in summer months.

It spreads through feces – and there’s a quite a bit of that in public pools, as research estimates the average person brings .14 grams of it with them into the pool if they don’t shower first.

The parasite can survive for weeks or months outside of a host body, and has been known to last up to 45 minutes even in heavily-chlorinated water. That’s long enough to get inside your body via any water you might accidentally ingest, causing diarrhea, gas, cramps, nausea, and dehydration. In rare causes it can causes hives or swelling.

Symptoms don’t start until 1 to 3 weeks after infection but can last for weeks and are especially dangerous for children, since loss of vitamins and nutrients to the parasite can impair development. It can be treated via medication.

Shigella bacteria will also give you diarrhea.

caption If you’ve had diarrhea, skip the pool. You can make other people sick. source Universal Pictures

This nasty little bug comes in four common species and causes 500,000 cases of diarrhea annually in the US, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of Shigella include fever and stomach cramps in addition to the runs.

If you do get sick, you’ll likely feel better after 5 to 7 days. However, you can still spread the bacteria even when your symptoms are gone.

Any contact with the bacteria can makes others sick, so stay out of the pool for several weeks, wash your hands, and don’t share food. Shigella can also spread through sexual contact, so practice safe sex (always good advice) even after you’ve recovered.

Norovirus can cause diarrhea and cramps.

caption Water-borne germs like norovirus can cause, and be spread by, vomiting. source Elliot Brown/Flickr

This highly-contagious virus, commonly called the stomach flu, isn’t actually related to influenza but can cause similar symptoms like vomiting and fever within 12 to 48 hours of exposure. It spreads easily through the water and infects 19 to 21 million people per year, according to the CDC (this includes all sources, not just pools).

There’s no treatment for norovirus, but most people recover within a few days.

Like Shigella and other germs on this list, you can still spread norovirus if you don’t have symptoms, and up to 2 weeks after you recover. It should go without saying, but skip the pool if you’re actively vomiting or have been recently.

Legionella can cause severe lung infection.

caption Inhaling particles of water from steam or mist can cause a Legionella infection. source Ilya Naymushin/Reuters

Better known as the source of Legionnaire’s disease, this bacteria occurs naturally in lakes and streams. It can spread to human water sources and infect your lungs when you breathe in mist from a fountain or steam from a hot tub.

Although only about 7,500 cases are reported each year, according to the CDC, it causes pneumonia and is sometimes fatal, particularly for people with compromised immune systems. If you develop pneumonia-like symptoms such as cough, chills, or muscle aches after exposure to a water source, see a doctor immediately.

Unlike most of the other germs on this list, Legionella can’t be spread from person to person.

‘Swimmer’s ear’ is a common infection of the ear canal, and causes pain and itchiness.

caption Back away from the Q-tip — any foreign object in your ears, including pool water, can cause an infection called “swimmer’s ear.” source daizuoxin/iStock

When you dunk your head in the pool, water enters the ear canal, and can bring a whole lot of germs with it. Swimmer’s ear is usually caused by bacteria but can also come from a fungus or a virus.

This one isn’t just limited to pools – despite its name, you can get swimmer’s ear from excess moisture or any foreign object entering your ear, even a Q-tip. To prevent it, don’t stick stuff in your ears, and dry them thoroughly after you swim or bathe.

If your ear does hurt, see a doctor right away for treatment. Antibiotics can usually fix the problem in a few days.

E. Coli isn’t just foodborne — you can get it from swimming, too.

caption Eating contaminated food isn’t the only way you can get E. Coli. It may also show up at your pool party. source Swimline/Facebook

Whether it’s from the pool or an ill-fated burrito, any of the bacterial species known as E. Coli can make you sick with diarrhea, cramps, and vomiting 3 to 4 days after exposure.

Although most people get better within a week or so, E. Coli can cause serious or even life-threatening illness. If you can’t keep liquids down or notice blood in your diarrhea, see a doctor right away.

Swimmer’s itch is caused by a parasite usually found in lakes or the ocean.

caption You may end up itchy after a swim in a lake or the ocean, thanks to an allergic reactive caused by tiny parasites. source DVIDSHUB via Flickr

Formally called “cercarial dermatitis,” swimmer’s itch is a rash of small red bumps or blisters caused by exposure to a parasite common in snails. It’s spread by birds, especially geese, that eat the snails and become infected themselves. The rash itself is an allergic reaction to this parasite, and symptoms are more intense the more time you spend in contact with infected water. It can’t be spread from person to person.

The vast majority of cases don’t require treatment – the CDC recommends managing symptoms with anti-itch cream, a cool compress, or a soak in Epsom salts or an oatmeal bath.

You’re unlikely to find snails in your swimming pool, and chlorine will kill these parasites, so you won’t get swimmer’s itch from the pool (although you might get another kind of rash).

Chemicals keep the pool clean but can also cause problems such as rashes, itchy eyes, and coughing.

caption The same chemicals that keep the pool clean can make your eyes, skin, nose and throat itchy. source muratart/Shutterstock

Chlorine is essential for pool safety because it kills dangerous germs, but it can have some side effects of its own. Chloramines are chemical compounds that form when chlorine reacts with other substances in the pool like dirt, sweat, feces, and urine.

When you get a whiff of that distinctive, heavy “chlorine” scent, what you’re actually smelling is chloramines.

The best way to avoid exposure to a lot of chloramines is by keeping the pool as clean as possible, rinsing before you go in the water, and exiting the pool for bathroom breaks.

You don’t have to worry about picking up STDs or MRSA from the pool.

caption The only way you’ll get an STD from swimming is if you have sex in the pool. source Open Road Films

STDs require direct contact with bodily fluids to spread infection. So, unless your aquatic activies include sex, there’s nothing to worry about.

MRSA, a medication-resistant staph infection, also can’t be spread through the water, according to the CDC. You can still get it from direct contact with an uncovered cut or scrape from an infected person at the pool, so stay away from open wounds.

Hepatitis A can also be spread through infected water, but cases are extremely rare.

Although this list might look intimidating, there are easy ways to protect yourself and others through basic hygiene.

caption Showering before and after you get in the pool, and washing your swimsuit, can help prevent disease. source iStock

You’re most at risk in a poorly-maintained body of water, according to the CDC, so if you want to stay safe, check to make sure your swimming area is routinely disinfected and kept at the proper pH level.

Always shower with soap before and after entering a pool, hot tub, or recreational swimming area. Wash your swimsuit. Avoid getting water in your mouth.

Kids are especially prone to spreading germs, so keep a close eye on them and make sure they also wash before and after swimming. Make sure they take bathroom breaks, and check infants wearing diapers to make sure they’re clean.