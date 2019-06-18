You can get paid $10,000 to relax by the pool at luxury hotels across the US

caption A beachside pool at the Four Seasons Hualalai in Kona, Hawaii. source George Rose/Getty Images

Hotels.com says it will pay someone $10,000 to travel to six luxury resorts across the US and lounge by its pools this summer.

The company says its “Poolhop” is expected to produce Instagram-worthy content and share their experiences on Hotels.com’s social media platforms.

The “Poolhop” will have a two-night stay at each resort they visit in August 2019, according to Hotels.com.

Anyone 21 or older who knows how to swim is eligible to apply for the contest now through 11:59 p.m. EST on Tuesday, June 25, according to the official submission page.

For many of us, relaxing poolside with a fun pool float and an ice-cold drink is the ideal way to spend a summer day.

Now, one travel company is looking to pay someone $10,000 to do exactly that for two weeks in August of 2019.

Hotels.com, an online travel and accommodations website, says it’s offering one person the chance to travel to six luxury resorts across the US to chill out and lounge by its pools.

According to a press release from Hotels.com, the chosen “Poolhop” will be tasked with documenting their experience while visiting the Four Seasons Hualalai in Kona, Hawaii; the Mondrian Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California; the SLS Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada; the Garden of the Gods Club and Resort in Colorado Springs, Colorado; The William Vale Hotel in Brooklyn, New York; and the National Hotel in Miami, Florida.

Hotels.com says it will cover travel and lodging in addition to granting the Poolhop a $10,000 stipend and one year of Gold Rewards member status on its website. In exchange, the company says the winner is expected to produce Instagram-worthy content and share their experiences on Hotels.com’s social media platforms during their two-night stay at each resort.

Anyone 21 or older who knows how to swim and is available to travel across the country for two weeks in August is eligible to apply, according to the official submission page. Additionally, Hotels.com is looking for someone who has “a passion for capturing amazing trip pics” and “a love for all the perks of hotel life,” the company says.

You can apply now through 11:59 p.m. EST on Tuesday, June 25, by providing your name, Instagram handle, a review of your favorite hotel pool, and a compelling reason you are the best choice to become the Hotels.com Poolhop. According to a representative for Hotels.com, the winner will be notified shortly after July 4.