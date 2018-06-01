RANKED: The 28 poorest countries in the world — where people live on less than $1,000 per year

By
Will Martin, Business Insider US
-
A cityscape of Dakar is seen from the top of African Renaissance hill, Senegal December 19, 2016.

caption
source
REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

African and Middle Eastern countries ravaged by war and famine remain the poorest in the world, according to data published by the International Monetary Fund.

Twice a year the IMF releases a huge dump of data about the economic power of the world’s nations, with gross domestic product (GDP) per capita a key statistic.

The IMF ranks the world’s countries according to purchasing power parity (PPP) per capita.

The PPP takes into account the relative cost of living and the inflation rates of the countries to compare living standards among the different nations.

Most of the countries populating the top of this ranking are under authoritarian regimes where corruption is rampant. This a big deterrent to foreign investors, even if some of those countries have huge amounts of natural resources.

We’ve included all the countries with a GDP per capita is below $1,000 per year.

28. Sudan — GDP per capita: $992

27. Benin — $966

source
REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

26. Chad — $919

source
Reuters

25. Nepal — $918

source
Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

24. Mali — $917

source
Afolabi Sotunde/Reuters

23. Guinea-Bissau — $910

source
Shutterstock/Anton_Ivanov

22. Ethiopia — $909

source
Dereje/Shutterstock

21. Comoros — $869

source
Wikimedia Commons

20. Tajikistan — $848

19. Haiti — $847

source
Spencer Platt / Getty

18. Rwanda — $819

source
Flickr/Joachim Huber

17. Guinea — $816

source
Reuters

16. Burkina Faso — $750

source
REUTERS/Zoe Tabary

15. Liberia — $722

source
John Moore/Getty

14. Uganda — $711

source
Darrin Zammit Lupi/Reuters

13. Togo — $698

source
David Stanley/flickr

12. Afghanistan — $601

source
Reuters

11. Niger — $510

10. Sierra Leone — $505

source
Reuters

9. The Gambia — $500

source
REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

8. Madagascar — $479

source
REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

7. Democratic Republic of Congo — $477

source
Reuters

6. Mozambique — $472

source
Grant Lee Neuenburg/Reuters

5. Yemen — $449

source
Brent Stirton/Getty Images

4. Central African Republic — $425

source
REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

3. Malawi — $342

source
Luca Sola

2. Burundi — $339

source
Evrard Ngendakumana/Reuters

1. South Sudan — $246

source
REUTERS/Siegfried Modola