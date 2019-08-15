The typical American household earns $61,000 a year. Here are 15 states where the typical resident earns even less.

caption A tavern in Fort Gay, West Virginia. source REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

US Census Bureau data shows the median income for every state in the US.

There are some patterns among the states with the lowest median incomes in the country: Many are clustered in Appalachia, the South, and the Midwest.

On the other end of the spectrum, see the 17 states where the typical resident earns more than the national median.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The average American household earns about $61,000 per year, according to Census data.

But the typical resident of many US states earns less than that.

According to the US Census Bureau‘s 2017 data on each state’s median income, 15 states are at the bottom of the list. Perhaps unsurprisingly, many of them also reached the top of the Census Bureau’s list for the highest poverty rates.

Only one New England state, Maine, makes the bottom 15, while states in Appalachia, the South, and the Midwest tend to dominate. The states with the lowest incomes tend to be clustered together geographically, and it shows just how unequally wealth is distributed across the US.

These are the 15 states with the lowest incomes in the US.

15. Missouri

caption St. Louis, Missouri. source Shutterstock

Missouri’s poverty rate is much lower than many states on this list, but with the 15th-lowest income in the US, it’s not a very wealthy state.

Median household income: $56,885

Poverty rate: 11.3%

14. Nevada

caption Nevada desert. source William Ducklow/Shutterstock

With low incomes, Las Vegas and Reno’s home state isn’t particularly a high roller.

Median household income: $56,505

Poverty rate: 12.3%

13. Tennessee

caption Memphis, Tennessee. source The Old Major/Shutterstock

Tennessee’s low costs of living don’t quite make up for the state’s lower incomes.

Median household income: $55,240

Poverty rate: 13.7%

12. Oklahoma

caption Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. source Shutterstock

Oklahoma’s median household income is far lower than the national average.

Median household income: $55,006

Poverty rate: 13.8%

11. South Carolina

caption Charleston, South Carolina. source Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images

Coastal cities like Charleston might make South Carolina seem opulent, but the state’s high poverty rate shows another side.

Median household income: $54,971

Poverty rate: 14.6%

10. Florida

caption A Florida beach. source Mark Winfrey/Shutterstock

Florida might be a favorite of retirees and Miami a draw for millionaires, but the whole state isn’t necessarily sharing the wealth.

Median household income: $53,681

Poverty rate: 14.3%

9. Maine

caption Acadia National Park, Maine. source Shutterstock/David William

Maine’s high costs of living, combined with lower incomes, doesn’t necessarily help the state’s already high poverty rate.

Median household income: $51,664

Poverty rate: 12.3%

8. Kentucky

caption Kentucky farms. source Alexey Stiop/Shutterstock

Kentucky’s high poverty rate and low incomes put the Bluegrass State at number eight.

Median household income: $51,348

Poverty rate: 16.4%

7. Alabama

caption Mobile, Alabama. source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Alabama’s poverty rate is lower than Kentucky’s, but so is the median income.

Median household income: $51,113

Poverty rate: 15.8%

6. North Carolina

source Wikimedia Commons

Despite having bigger cities and a bustling commerce scene, North Carolina has lower incomes than its southern sister, South Carolina.

Median household income: $50,343

Poverty rate: 14.4%

5. Arkansas

caption The Ozark Mountains. source Shutterstock

The first state on the list with a median household income that doesn’t reach the $50,000 mark, Arkansas has a low household income.

Median household income: $48,829

Poverty rate: 15.6%

4. New Mexico

caption A road in New Mexico. source shutterstock/James Orndorf

New Mexico’s deserts and mountains are stunning, but this state also has a high poverty rate.

Median household income: $47,855

Poverty rate: 18.7%

3. West Virginia

caption Fort Gay, West Virginia. source REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Once known as “coal country,” West Virginia’s economy has suffered as mines have shut down.

Median household income: $45,392

Poverty rate: 16.6%

2. Louisiana

caption New Orleans, Louisiana source Jorg Hackemann/Shutterstock

While best known for opulent New Orleans, Louisiana’s poverty rate is actually the highest in the nation. Nearly a fifth of the state lives in poverty.

Median household income: $43,903

Poverty rate: 20.0%

1. Mississippi

caption Oxford, Mississippi. source shutterstock/JamesKirkikis

While Mississippi’s poverty rate isn’t as high as Louisiana’s, the state has the lowest median income of all 50 states, putting it at the bottom of the list.

Median household income: $43,441

Poverty rate: 19.5%