The best pet names inspired by pop culture

caption There are some great pop culture pet name inspiration. source Paramount Pictures

Naming a new pet is one of the best parts of gaining a new addition to the family. If you’re sick of Spot, Fluffy, and Rover, try drawing from pop culture to name your new best friend.

Here are some of the best pop culture references for pet names.

J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series reigns supreme for pet name inspiration.

caption There are some many great characters in Harry Potter to name your pet after. source Warner Bros. Pictures

Luna was the top pet name for cats and dogs in 2017. Though many of these Lunas might be inspired by the goddess of the moon, many pet owners have also been inspired by the spacey Ravenclaw from the books, Luna “Loony” Lovegood.

Most of the names of the characters in the Harry Potter series are derived from Latin origins of words relating to their characters. If your dog resembles a wolf, you could name him after the werewolf Remus Lupin. If you have a feisty pet who is only loyal to few, Draco Malfoy might the right name, which translates to “evil dragon.”

You could also go by aesthetics and name your identical tabby cats after the spunky twins, Fred and George Weasley. If you have a black dog, like Ariana Grande, you are nearly obligated to name him Sirius Black, after Harry’s godfather/black dog, who is named for the dog-shaped star.

You also could still get away with naming your dog Fluffy, like Hagrid did with his three-headed pup. The Harry Potter universe has endless names for inspiration.

Children’s cartoon characters often have silly names that are perfect for pets.

caption Wanda and Julius are just a few of the great children show character names to name your pet. source Nickelodeon

“Adventure Time” has characters with long names and specific personalities like Lumpy Space Princess and Marceline the Vampire Queen, that would perfectly fit your chunky or standoffish cat.

In “The Fairly Oddparents,” the stars, Cosmo Julius Cosma and Wanda Venus Cosma née Fairywinkle make excellent pet names for a male and a female pet adopted together. Cosmo is a strong Greek name, meaning “the universe” and Wanda should be used for a stately heroic lady. Any children’s cartoon will often have silly and heightened names.

If you like human names, turn to fictional human characters.

caption You can name your pets with human names, especially if they are after characters. source ABC

Pet Sitters International claims that 47% of pet owners choose human names like “Molly, Sam, Annie, or Max.” You could follow their advice and consult a book of baby names for your new furry friend, or turn to your favorite human characters.

Taylor Swift’s two Scottish folds are named Olivia and Meredith, after Olivia Benson from “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” and Meredith Grey from “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Other famous cats and dogs can be great inspiration.

caption You can name your pets after other iconic TV/movie pets. source YouTube

When adopting a St. Bernard, Beethoven doesn’t have to be off the table. If all your life you’ve dreamed of getting an English Mastiff, like the one in “The Sandlot,” you’re allowed to name him “The Beast” or “Hercules,” which were his names in the movie.

You can take inspiration from famous pets and name your little orange cat Toulouse, like from “The Aristocats,” or Simba from “The Lion King,” or Garfield from the comics.

Musicians’ stage names make great pet names.

caption Singers are great inspiration for pet names. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Singers often change their names to stand out or avoid confusion in the music business. Chosen names like Bruno Mars, Ziggy Stardust, or Cher are super silly for pets and make great inspiration for Halloween.

If you’re a sports fan, or have an athletic puppy, turn to the major leagues.

The American Kennel Club compiled a list of the top 96 sports-themed dog names, that include sports references like Ace and Mulligan and star names like Bolt, for Usain Bolt, and Flo-jo. Don’t hesitate to name your dog after your favorite pitcher or quarterback.

Disney characters have unique names and evoke fun personalities.

caption Disney characters make cute names for pets. source Disney

Paris Hilton has had two chihuahuas named Bambi and Tinkerbell, after characters from Disney movies. Anne Hathaway named her chocolate lab Esmeralda after the “Hunchback of Notre Dame” character.

Some underrated Disney names for pets include Vanellope and the other candy characters like Taffyta Muttonfudge from “Wreck-It Ralph,” Mushu from “Mulan,” and Lilo and Stitch from “Lilo and Stitch.”

Naming pets after celebrities is common.

caption Oprah has been the inspiration for a lot of pet names. source British Vogue/YouTube

Even celebrities name their pets after celebrities. Eva Longoria had a pug named Oprah and 50 Cent has a mini schnauzer named Oprah Winfree, which thankfully flatters the talk show titan. Your favorite talk show host, actor, or royal could have a great name for a cat or dog.

You have permission to name your pet after your favorite character, even if it doesn’t sound like a pet’s name.

caption You can name your pet after underrated characters. source Columbia Pictures

Rachel Bilson’s dog is named Thurman Murman after the gullible kid in the 2003 film, “Bad Santa,” even though the mixed breed looks nothing like the iconic character. Underrated names include Lady Bird after Saoirse Ronan’s character in the Oscar-nominated film, Cecil Gershwin Palmer from the “Welcome to Night Vale” podcast, and Hellboy from the comics of the same name.

You can turn to history for inspiration.

caption Historical characters make good names for pets — Martha Stewart proves that. source Wikimedia Commons

Martha Stewart names her pets after legendary people from history, both good and evil. She’s had a Chow Chow named Ghengis Khan, a cat named Vivaldi, and a Persian named Empress Tang. Bark Box gives historical suggestions such as Brutus, Casanova, Guinevere, and Goliath.

Get geeky with your name.

caption If you get nerdy with your pet names, they will be really original. source IMDb/20th Century Fox

Mayim Bialik Ph.D., the actress from “The Big Bang Theory” and esteemed neuroscientist named her cat Adamantium. The adorable kitten was born without a pectoral muscle, and “has metal inside of her,” so Mayim named her after the type of metal that Wolverine’s claws are made from. The cat goes by Addie for short, so don’t shy away from big geeky names if they happen to be a perfect fit.

Don’t let anyone stop you from getting punny with names.

caption Take your favorite character and make it punny for your pet. source The Great Gatsby Trailer

Taking a fun reference and adding a species-themed pun makes for a hilarious pet name. Some of 2017’s wackiest pet names, surveyed by Nationwide Pet Insurance, feature puns like Farrah Pawcett, Winston Purrhill, and The Great Catsby.

The classics are classics for a reason.

caption Some pet names are classics for a reason. source Paramount Pictures

In the 1961 film, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” Holly Golightly’s cat, when it’s not a “poor slob without a name,” is named Cat. In Greek mythology, Hades’ hellhound who guards the underworld is named Cerberus, taken from the Greek “Kerberos” meaning “spotted.” Folks on Reddit have pointed out that yes, Hades named his three-headed guard dog Spot. If you need an excuse to give your pet a classic name, you can find it somewhere in pop culture.

All forms of pop culture from ancient Greek mythology to prime time cable can be inspiration for naming your furry friend.

