Kylie Jenner, Nicki Minaj, and more pay tribute to Pop Smoke after the 20-year-old rapper was killed in a home invasion

caption Celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj reacted to the death of rapper Pop Smoke. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Rapper Pop Smoke was fatally shot during a home invasion early Wednesday morning. He was 20 years old.

Celebrities like Kylie Jenner and fellow artists like Chance the Rapper, Quavo, and Nicki Minaj have paid tribute to him on social media.

Celebrities and fellow rappers are paying their respects to Pop Smoke after he was fatally shot during a home invasion early Wednesday morning.

“We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of Pop Smoke,” Republic Records said in a statement Wednesday. “Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together.”

We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of @POPSMOKE10. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together. pic.twitter.com/nVnv9ESZOs — Republic Records (@RepublicRecords) February 19, 2020

The invasion reportedly occurred around 4:30 a.m. in a Hollywood Hills, California home that’s owned by Edwin Arroyave, the husband of Teddi Mellencamp, from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” It’s been speculated that Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was renting the home.

The 20-year-old Brooklyn native released his debut mixtape, “Meet The Woo,” in 2019 and its followup, “Meet The Woo 2,” earlier this month. He was best known for hits like “Dior” and the viral 2019 summer anthem “Welcome to the Party,” which featured Nicki Minaj, French Montana, and Skepta on remixes.

Recently, Travis Scott enlisted Pop Smoke to rap on “Gatti,” a track from his new album “Jackboys.”

Scott appeared to react to the rapper’s death by posting a string of expletives on his Instagram story. Scott’s ex Kylie Jenner also reacted on social media: “rest in peace pop smoke,” she wrote on Twitter. “i’ve had enough of 2020.”

rest in peace pop smoke — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 19, 2020

i’ve had enough of 2020 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 19, 2020

In Minaj’s tribute on Instagram, she implied that jealousy may have caused Pop Smoke’s death.

“The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave,” she wrote. “Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop.”

Other artists – including 50 Cent, Kehlani, Ice-T, Chance the Rapper, Quavo, Questlove, Justine Skye, Swae Lee, and Gunna – have also paid tribute to the late rapper on social media.

R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. ????God bless him pic.twitter.com/5ZFa5ILUzl — 50cent (@50cent) February 19, 2020

damn i meant to block someone n that shit deleteddddddddd rest up pop smoke!! 20 years old, hella sweet FREAKISHLY talented. shit sick out here. prayers to his family forreal — Kehlani (@Kehlani) February 19, 2020

Been on the phone to LA all morning over this Pop Smoke TRAGEDY.. My phone exploded this morning.. Wow, only 20yrs old.. So Fd up. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 19, 2020

Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh ???????????????????????? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 19, 2020

Jesus Christ…..Pop Smoke is gone?! Wtf!!!? — RootsPicnic2020 Now! (@questlove) February 19, 2020

Dude.. Pop Smokes last tweet was 2 hours ago and now everyone’s saying RIP… smh ???? — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 19, 2020

Pop Smoke’s death is the latest in a string of unexpected tragedies in the hip-hop community – occurring just two months after Juice Wrld, 21, died of an accidental overdose, and 11 months after Nipsey Hussle, 33, was fatally shot in Los Angeles.

Mac Miller, 26, and Lil Peep, 21, also died of accidental overdoses in 2018 and 2017, respectively.