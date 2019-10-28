Pop Up Grocer is a traveling grocery store only stocks its shelves with cool, emerging food brands— here are 13 that were featured in its NYC pop-up

source Pop Up Grocer/ Instagram

The changing landscape of brick-and-mortar stores is challenging brands to get creative with the way they use physical retail spaces.

Pop Up Grocer is an example of the new age of storefronts. It’s a traveling pop-up grocery store that stocks innovative food and health brands.

Below, you’ll find 13 of the brands that were featured in the NYC shop. Pop Up Grocer’s next installation will be in LA, though the exact location has yet to be announced.

The way we shop is changing. We discover new brands on Instagram, drawn to their aesthetically-pleasing packaging. More and more startups are choosing to forgo physical retail spaces and keep their businesses entirely online. With the advent of features that make shopping online easier and more convenient than ever – like free 2-day shipping and in-store pickup – it can seem like brick-and-mortar stores will become obsolete.

Yet, as efficient as online shopping is, there’s something about getting to touch, feel, and see a product in person. Even in the midst of what’s been called the retail apocalypse, most consumers still enjoy shopping in a physical store. The key to encouraging shoppers in a digital-first world to step inside your store? Get creative.

To keep up with the ever-changing needs and desires of consumers, many brands are dabbling in new, innovative physical retail concepts.

Small flagship stores, rotating, highly-curated in-store selections, interactive activations, and in-store services are just a few of the ways stores are creating experiences that not only serve their shoppers but excite them. Many brands are leaning into pop-up shops that not only showcase their products but bring consumers face-to-face with their (often digitally native) brand.

Pop Up Grocer is shaking up the supermarket scene as we know it, and exemplifying what it takes to go physical in a digital world. The concept is a traveling, pop-up grocery store that stocks hundreds of products from some of today’s most innovative natural food brands, like chips made from crickets and yogurt made from coconuts. The shop has announced that its next installation will be in LA, but we don’t know where exactly. It was most recently found on the Bowery in Manhattan, and the bright interior was filled with colorful shopping carts, neatly lined, labeled shelves, and even a cute in-store cafe – an Instagrammable space to say the least. If you’re in discovery mode looking for clean, natural food and health brands, Pop Up Grocer is an exciting entryway to keep your eye on.

If you can’t make it to the store, you can check out Pop Up Grocer online. Keep reading to learn more about 13 of the exciting brands we found at Pop Up Grocer and where you can buy them online.

Magic Spoon

Delicious and nostalgia-inducing, there’s nothing like a spoonful of your favorite sugary cereal. When you grow up and can actually read the ingredient labels yourself, your childhood breakfast of choice may seem more like a special treat than a nutritious meal.

Magic Spoon is giving those cereals an adult upgrade, taking away the unnecessary sugars and carbs and opting instead for a grain-free, high-protein creation that has all the comforts of the real deal with a lot less of the bad stuff. Plus, the boxes are still cute and even have a maze puzzle to appease the kids-at-heart.

Banza

You may be surprised to find that the best-selling pasta at Whole Foods isn’t even a traditional pasta at all. It’s Banza, the healthy pasta-alternative made out of chickpeas. Banza noodles have double the protein, three times the fiber, and half the net carbs of traditional wheat pasta. Throw your favorite pesto or red sauce atop the penne, rigatoni, or gemelli, and you won’t even be able to taste the difference. Banza has also expanded to boxed mac + cheese and chickpea-based rice.

Flamingo

While it may not be a food product, grocery stores typically stock health and personal care products. So it makes sense that Flamingo – the women’s personal care brand launched by men’s grooming brand Harry’s – was part of the pop-up.

Flamingo sells high-quality razors, shaving creams, and lotions, all at a fair price. The razors are ergonomically-designed to work for those hard-to-shave places, like around your knees and ankles. The body lotion and shave gel are formulated with natural, soothing ingredients your skin will love.

RightRice

If you can turn cauliflower into pizza crust, you can turn veggies into rice. RightRice is a better-for-you alternative to the traditional grain. RightRice grains are made from a blend of lentil, chickpea, and pea flour, plus a little rice flour for a chewy texture.

If you eat rice often, this veggie-packed option offers more than two times the protein and five-times the fiber, making it a nutritious swap. In addition to the original, you can choose from a selection of delicious, flavored grains, like Garlic Herb and Spanish rice.

Mush Overnight Oats

Founders Katherine and Ashley Thomas found it hard to find healthy and convenient foods to fuel them during their busy workdays. Instead of just grabbing fast food options, they created Mush – a ready-to-eat oatmeal served up in a convenient container, spoon included. Mush is made with oats soaked in nut milk, then mixed with flavorful fruits, superfoods, and spices. While many grab-and-go snacks are laden with processed ingredients, Mush is non-GMO, dairy-free, high in protein and fiber. The brand even got a deal on the popular show Shark Tank.

FitJoy

Protein bars are an easy way to fuel up on the go, though many are filled with not-so-nutritious ingredients. FitJoy was created by active people looking for healthy, on-the-go snacks. Their products – bars, puffs, and pretzels – are free of gluten, artificial flavors and sweeteners, and GMOs. They’re low in sugar, but high in protein and fiber to help power you through your next workout or a busy day.

For every snack sold, FitJoy donates a portion of proceeds to help feed children in underserved communities. So far, the brand has donated over 1.5 million bars to children in need.

Rise Brewing Co.

Cold-brew coffee is having a moment. If you haven’t heard of nitro cold-brew yet, here’s what you should know: Rise Brewing Co. infuses their cold brew with nitrogen, which fills the liquid with little bubbles. The bubbles don’t dissolve easily, so they stay in the coffee, giving it a thicker, almost creamy consistency. Because of the method used to make it, cold brew tends to be less acidic than regular iced coffee.

If you’re interested in the environmental impact, Rise’s brews are made from organic beans sourced in Peru and packaged in recyclable cans. If you don’t like plain cold brew, opt for one of the sweeter latte options.

Brightland

Whether it’s to drizzle on your favorite veggies or crisp up an egg, there’s nothing better than the taste of good olive oil. While you may think any EVOO will do, industry insiders say not all olive oil is created equal.

Brightland wants to bring you the best quality oil made from organic olives, hand-picked in California. Everything’s packaged in a beautiful bottle that not only will look great on your countertop but is coated to protect the contents from light damage. That means you can enjoy the sharp, fresh taste of really good olive oil for longer.

Siete Foods

After being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that forced her to remove grains from her diet, Veronica Garza started making tortillas with almond flour. That idea soon became a family business that has since ventured into creating a variety of grain-free Mexican foods made from healthy, naturally gluten-free ingredients like chia, cassava, cashews, and almonds.

But Siete Foods doesn’t want to just make good substitutes- the brand is determined to make products so good they taste like the real deal. Since its inception, the brand has launched tortillas, chips, dairy-free queso, Whole 30-approved hot sauces, and even made it on the Forbes 30 under 30 list.

Chirps

If you can get past the fact that you’re eating bugs, insects are a surprisingly nutritious addition to your diet. Chirps products are centered around an unlikely ingredient: crickets.

Why crickets? The little bugs are high in protein, amino acids, and prebiotics. And they’re sustainable – insect farming produces almost 100 times less greenhouse gas than beef-farming does. Cricket powder is the foundation of Chirps chips, cookie mixes, and protein powders, but you probably won’t even notice the mild taste. Whether you’re looking for a more sustainable healthy snack, or just want to get a little adventurous, give Chirps a try.

Bada Bean Bada Boom

Bada Bean Bada Boom is a more nutritious alternative to crunchy snacks like pretzels, chips, and crackers. Broad beans, which are high in protein, fiber, and a host of other vitamins, are the hero ingredient. They’re roasted for a crispy bite and then seasoned in a variety of different ways. Choose from savory flavors like Garlic and Onion or sweet ones like Cocoa-Dusted.

Whether you eat them straight out of the bag for a midday snack or use them as a crunchy topping on soups and salads, Bada Bean Bada Boom snacks are a yummy and easy way to add some plant-based protein to your diet.

Cosmik

Freeze-dried ice cream may sound like an astronauts-only kind of dessert, but Cosmik is changing the narrative. Everyone loves a sweet, delicious scoop of ice cream, but it’s not the most portable food out there. The idea was conceived while founder Robert Collignon was traveling cross-country in a camper van. Frozen ice cream melted too quickly, but there was no freeze-dried ice cream that was particularly appealing. Thus, Cosmik was born.

Made with premium, organic ingredients in an unmeltable formula, Cosmik ice creams come in some of your favorite traditional flavors for a sweet pick-me-up wherever you are.

Partake Foods

For those with allergies, enjoying certain foods can be difficult. Most kids with allergies (and adults, too) want to just be able to eat like everyone else, yet there aren’t many pre-packaged, allergy-friendly foods. That’s what drove Denise Woodard to create Partake Foods, a cookie brand with products that are free of the top eight allergens. The cookies are also vegan and non-GMO, so people with other dietary preferences can enjoy them too.

Even those without food allergies say Partake’s cookies taste just like the real deal. Partake Foods even got a boost from the Chobani Startup Incubator.