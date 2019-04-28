Pope Francis donated $500,000 to help migrants in Mexico headed for the US border

caption Pope Francis gives his thumb up upon arriving to preside over an evening vigil with young people at the Campo San Juan Pablo II in Panama City, on January 26, 2019. source Agence France-Presse/Alberto Pizzoli via Getty Images

Pope Francis donated $500,000 to support migrants in Mexico headed to the US border, according to an announcement from the Vatican.

The announcement said the Pope made the donation to counter the worsening conditions migrants face when trying to enter the US, and hopes to help Mexican congregations who support migrants.

The Pope has publicly condemned the US immigration system before, saying Trump’s calls for a border wall made him “not Christian.”

The money would support 27 projects in 16 Catholic dioceses including congregations that have asked for help providing housing, food, and other supplies, the Vatican said in an announcement released Saurday.

“Thanks to these projects, and thanks to Christian charity and solidarity, the Mexican Bishops hope to be able to continue helping our migrant brothers and sisters,” the announcement said.

The Vatican said the Pope made the donation based on the increasingly dangerous conditions facing migrants traveling through Mexico.

“In recent months, thousands of migrants have arrived in Mexico, having travelled more than 4,000 kilometres on foot and with makeshift vehicles from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala,” the announcement said. “Men and women, often with young children, flee poverty and violence, hoping for a better future in the United States. However, the US border remains closed to them.”

The announcement also points to “six migrant caravans” that included a “total of 75,000 people” who were turned away from the border and housed in Mexican congregations that would benefit from the donation.

This is not the Pope’s first public move concerning migrants who are seeking to enter the US. Earlier this month, Pope Francis made an apparent swipe at President Donald Trump’s long-touted wall along the US-Mexico border.

“Those who build walls will become prisoners of the walls they put up,” he said. “This is history.”

Nearly three years ago, when the Pope said then-candidate Trump was “not Christian,” based on his calls for a border wall as part of a lockdown on US immigration.

