Pope Francis wants hair stylists to stop gossiping

Pope Francis told 230 hairdressers, hairstylists and beauticians on a pilgrimage to Rome on Monday to stop gossiping.

He told the group to practice their profession “in a Christian style” and said gossip is “easily associated” with their field of work.

He told them to think of their patron saint, Martin de Porres, a barber and surgeon know for helping poor and sick people in the 16th Century.

Pope Francis really doesn’t like gossips. In a speech on Monday, he told Italian Catholic hair stylists to stop gossiping on Monday.

The pope was speaking to 230 hairdressers, hairstylists and beauticians on a pilgrimage to Rome when he made the comment.

“Practice your profession in a Christian style, treating customers with kindness and courtesy, offering them a good word and encouragement,” Francis said, according to AFP. “And avoid succumbing to the temptation of chatter which is easily associated with your field of work.”

He told the crowd that their patron saint is Martin de Porres, a barber and surgeon know for helping poor and sick people in Peru during the 16th Century.

De Porres, who is the patron saint of mixed race people, barbers, innkeepers, and public health workers, was canonized in 1962.

“Each of you, in your professional work, can always act with righteousness, thus making a positive contribution to the common good of society,” the pope said.

Italian barber shops and beauty parlors are traditionally closed on Mondays, which is why the group visited the Vatican on a Monday, NBC News reported.

Pope Francis has previously warned people about gossip, saying it is “kills because the tongue kills like a knife.”

Last year he said: “gossipers are terrorists because with their tongues they drop a bomb and then leave, and the bomb they drop destroys reputations everywhere.”