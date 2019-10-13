Pope Francis accidentally tweeted in support of the New Orleans Saints thanks to a hashtag snafu

caption Pope Francis gave the Saints quite a blessing ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. source Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis/Getty Images

Pope Francis accidentally endorsed the New Orleans Saints on Twitter on Sunday morning.

Francis had written “#Saints” in a tweet after canonizing five new saints into the church at a mass.

The hashtag automatically added the logo of the New Orleans Saints, making the tweet look like one of support for the team.

After the game, fans and the team had a bit of fun with the mishap.

Pope Francis accidentally made himself the most popular New Orleans Saints fan on Twitter on Sunday morning, when a hashtag mishap left one of his tweets showing the team’s logo in the middle of its text.

“Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints,” Francis had tweeted, after canonizing five new saints during a mass in Vatican City. “They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession.”

Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) October 13, 2019

What Francis likely had no way of knowing was that every NFL team has an accompanying logo – in the Saints’ case, the team’s iconic fleur-de-lis – leaving his tweet looking like an endorsement of Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara, and the rest of the New Orleans Saints.

On Twitter, fans had some fun with the mishap.

Bet the HOUSE on the Saints today. pic.twitter.com/wpGeEd7cah — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) October 13, 2019

I can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/55quEn84QW — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) October 13, 2019

I invoke their interceptions, Your Holiness. https://t.co/CbRr5EA0ky — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) October 13, 2019

You'd think an endorsement from the Pope gives the Saints a divine edge today, but Gardner Minshew might be an actual deity. So kind of a wash. https://t.co/mZqrYr17M8 — Robert Mays (@robertmays) October 13, 2019

After securing a 13-6 victory over the Jaguars, the official account of the Saints gave Francis a shout out, thanking him for his support.

Couldn't lose after this.#Blessed and highly favored ????⚜️ https://t.co/2BoE2oYGqF — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 13, 2019

While it wasn’t his intention, Pope Francis’ blessing appeared to have worked wonders for the Saints, who have now won four straight games despite the absence of starting quarterback Drew Brees, who is still recovering from an issue with his throwing hand.

After Sunday’s success, don’t be surprised if Saints fans ask Francis to bless Brees’ thumb for a swift return.

