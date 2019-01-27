People are roasting the Pope for tweeting that the Virgin Mary was the first ‘influencer’

caption Pope Francis gives his thumb up upon arriving to preside over an evening vigil with young people at the Campo San Juan Pablo II in Panama City, on January 26, 2019. source Agence France-Presse/Alberto Pizzoli via Getty Images

Pope Francis tweeted Saturday that the Virgin Mary was the first “influencer.”

Twitter users immediately began poking fun at him, using their own memes and internet references.

The tweet came shortly after Francis spoke at an evening vigil service in Panama City, in which he explained that being an “influencer” in the 21st century meant being “guardians of everything that can make us feel part of one another.”

“With her ‘yes’, Mary became the most influential woman in history,” he wrote. “Without social networks, she became the first ‘influencer’: the ‘influencer’ of God. #Panama2019.”

Twitter users immediately began poking fun at the clumsy use of internet references to explain church doctrine. Some of them used memes of their own:

Wait am I really the first to post this? pic.twitter.com/0b7Zsw0v3j — Conor O’Sullivan (@conor610) January 27, 2019

The pope yesterday: I don’t want the church to me more “cool”

The pope today: mary did it for the ‘gram pic.twitter.com/CqQWR4Z4nZ — Anne Thériault (@anne_theriault) January 27, 2019

Wow a PontiFlex — Camilla Blackett (@camillard) January 27, 2019

hate to do it to you Pope, but pic.twitter.com/4HMmUc6Zwe — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) January 27, 2019

The Feeding of the 4,000 was the original Fyre Festival. https://t.co/KJRwaUStEe — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 27, 2019

Poke'mon Go to Heaven — Lev Novak (@LevNovak) January 27, 2019

Mary go on Chapo https://t.co/e99fT6KhMZ — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) January 27, 2019

The tweet came shortly after Francis spoke at an evening vigil service for World Youth Day in Panama City. Some 600,000 people attended the event, the Associated Press reported.

Francis also brought up “influencers” in his remarks on Saturday, telling the crowd that being an influencer in the 21st century meant being “guardians of roots, guardians of all that prevents our life from dissipating and evaporating into nothingness,” according to the Catholic news organization Crux Now.

He continued: “Be guardians of everything that can make us feel part of one another, to feel that we belong.”