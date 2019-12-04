All of the ‘Popemobiles’ Pope Francis rode this year, from a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen to a hydrogen-powered Toyota

source Renault

Pope Francis has ridden his fair share of Popemobiles in 2019, including a Kia Soul and a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.

His Holiness was gifted a Dacia Duster by the automaker in November.

Take a look at all of the cars the Pope has used as his Popemobile this year.

From a flashy Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen to a humbler Kia Soul, His Holiness Pope Francis has had his ridden in his fair share of Popemobiles this year.

The term “Popemobile” – coined in the 1970s – is used to describe cars used to transport His Holiness, according to the New York Times. Some of its earliest iterations include a 1929 Fiat 525 and a Graham-Paige 837 of the same year, according to the Washington Post. Before that, the preferred popemobiles were portable thrones carried by footmen and velvet horse-drawn carriages.

Now, the papal passage is aided by the likes of a Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and Romanian brand Dacia, the later of which gifted the Pope an SUV in November. Automakers sometimes make a custom car for the Pope during his visits to the country in which they are based, like Toyota during his visit to Japan and Dacia during a trip to Romania.

In 2017, Lamborghini presented a Huracan to the Pope, who then signed and blessed the car before it was auctioned off for charity, according to the automaker.

Take a look at this year’s preferred form of papal transports:

A Ford Ranger XLT was the Popemobile of choice during His Holiness’s January visit to Panama, according to Zenit.

Source: Zenit

Pope Francis rode the iconic open-top Mercedes Benz G-Wagen during his historic visit to Abu Dhabi in February, according to The National.

Source: The National

The Pope rode in an Isuzu during his May visit to Bulgaria. An Isuzu D-Max pickup truck has been used as the Popemobile during past trips, according to Top Gear.

Source: Top Gear

He was also in a Kia Soul during parts of the Abu Dhabi and Bulgaria trip.

Source: The Drive, Getty Images

A custom Dacia Duster was designed specifically for the Pope’s June visit to Romania, according to Romania Journal.

Source: Romania Journal

Groupe Renault also gifted a Dacia Duster four-by-four to Pope Francis in late November.

source Renault

Madagascar automaker Karenjy made a custom Mazana II for the Pope’s September Madagascar visit, according to France24.

Source: France24

The Pope also rode in a carbon-neutral, hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai around Japan during his visit in November, according to the Associated Press.

Source: Associated Press, Toyota

During his Thailand trip, the Pope was in a locally-produced Nissan pickup truck, according to UCA News. A “Papal Golf Cart” was also used for the November trip, according to The Thaiger.

Source: UCA News,The Thaiger